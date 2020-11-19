Stacey Solomon hits back at trolls who mocked her for wearing pyjamas on school run

Stacey Solomon has hit back at ‘mum-shamers’ who mocked her.

The Loose Women favourite, 31, wore pyjamas on a recent school run, and it didn’t sit well with some fans.

However, Stacey had the last laugh with the perfect response.

Stacey Solomon took to Instagram to address the mum-shamers (Credit: Instagram)

What did Stacey Solomon say to the mum-shamers?

Stacey took to Instagram to address those who felt wearing PJs on the school run was inappropriate.

Trolls had even said they felt “sorry” for her kids.

But Stacey was having none of it.

“Back from the school run and for those telling me how sorry they feel for the boys having a mum who takes them to school in her pyjamas,” she said in an Instagram Story.

“Don’t worry they were my posh pyjamas. I actually felt really dressed up today for the school run.”

Stacey had the perfect response (Credit: Instagram)

What else did Stacey say in response?

Stacey wasn’t done there.

“There was definitely a time when people wore pyjamas to go out, I remember the pyjama trend,” she continued.

“You’d wear pyjamas with a pair of heels and it was a going out out outfit. I don’t even get out of the car, no one sees.”

It’s been a tough few weeks for Stacey (Credit: ITV)

What else has been happening to Stacey Solomon?

Despite the laughs and jokes, Stacey has had a tough few weeks.

She revealed to fans last Friday (November 13) that her 92-year-old grandmother was ill.

Because of the worry, she revealed she hadn’t slept for days.

She said: “I haven’t slept since Tuesday night. We got some positive news about Grandma this afternoon so I’m going to try and stop worrying and catch up on some sleep…”

She also revealed that she and her family weren’t allowed to visit her because of the coronavirus restrictions.

