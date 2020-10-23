Stacey Solomon hits back at trolls as she allows son Rex to climb on furniture

Stacey Solomon has hit back at trolls after letting son Rex climb on her furniture.

The Loose Women panellist, 31, got real with her followers on Instagram today (October 23) as she shared a clip of one-year-old Rex climbing on her dining room table.

Despite initially hesitating, Stacey revealed she was urged to post the video in order to prove no parent is perfect.

Stacey Solomon hits back at parenting trolls

In the clip, Stacey showed off a woven lampshade as she stood in her dining room.

In the background of the shot, baby Rex was seen slowly making his way onto the table.

Alongside the post, Stacey wrote: “I wasn’t going to post this because I just thought, omg the trolls will be out in full force to tell me I’m a rubbish mum.

“So I recorded a different one and then thought NO. Just NO.

“If you have a toddler and they’re not climbing on everything and giving you regular mini heart attacks then you don’t have a toddler.”

She added: “There’s just no point being on here and pretending everything is perfect. So rage away Susan, rage away.”

How does Stacey deal with trolling?

The much-loved presenter certainly isn’t afraid to open up on the trolling she receives.

In fact, the star regularly takes social media breaks to help switch off from negative comments.

She previously shared: “I always do my best to ignore nastyness because deep down I feel sorry for people who want to hurt others to try to bring them down.

“I feel awful for how sad they must be deep down. But some days it’s not so easy to ignore and the nastyness gets in. All part of being human I suppose.”

Do Stacey and Joe want more children?

Stacey, who shares Rex with boyfriend Joe Swash, is also a mum to her sons Zachary and Leighton from previous relationships.

Earlier today, Joe revealed he would love to have another child with Stacey during an appearance on Loose Women.

Ahead of the show, he said: “We’re going to talk about how I would love to have another little Rex running around.”

The dad-of-two later added: “Yeah, you know what it is? Because our Rex is growing up so fast and like he’s walking around and he’s talking to us and stuff.

“That baby year, it goes so fast. I think I’ve got one more in me ladies.”

Joe’s confession comes days after the star recently spoke about proposing to Stacey.

