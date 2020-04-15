Stacey Solomon has the 'best day of her life' as she puts full make-up on boyfriend Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon revealed she had the "best day" of her life as she larked around in lockdown with boyfriend Joe Swash.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Stacey revealed how she and Joe are keeping themselves entertained during the pandemic.

Stacey started the video by informing her followers Joe's "creepy beard" had gone.

She said: "I really want to give him a makeover."

Stacey Solomon decided to give boyfriend Joe a lockdown makeover (Credit: Instagram)

Cuddling up on the sofa, Stacey revealed her plans.

Stroking Joe's face, she said: "Smooth as a baby's bum. Now I can do your make-up."

"No you can't," came the Dancing On Ice champ's reply.

"Come on, it'll look so nice," Stacey insisted.

Stacey clearly got her own way, as in the next video she could be seen applying Joe's eyeshadow.

She started by doing his eyeshadow (Credit: Instagram)

"I love you so much," she cooed. "This is the best day of my life."

"What?!" questioned Joe.

"Other than the kids obviously," Stacey said, referring to the couple's son Rex and the Loose Women star's older kids Leighton and Zachary.

Joe's bringing sexy back

Stacey continued her makeover of Joe to the tune of Justin Timberlake's SexyBack.

The star could be seen applying mascara, lipstick, highlighter, bronzer and even false eyelashes to a very patient Joe.

Stacey even applied false eyelashes (Credit: Instagram)

"I love you so much @realjoeswashy, this was so much fun," she said, before quipping: "He even let me do lashes."

Delivering her verdict, Stacey said: "I love it, I've done such a good job."

Turning to Joe, she said: "You love it, don't you?"

I wish I did my own make-up this good. I know that he loves it too, I can tell.

"No, I mean I had no choice in this," came his reply.

"You did!" she insisted. "You look amazing."

Uploading a "tap to makeover" post, Stacey said: "I wish I did my own make-up this good. I know he loves it too, I can tell."

"There's glue in my eyes"

However, Joe wasn't so sure.

"My eyes," he wailed. "I feel like there's glue in my eyes, Stace."

She loved the results, but Joe wasn't so sure (Credit: Instagram)

Posting one last picture of the final results, Stacey took one final chance to poke fun at Joe.

"It wasn't easy finding a colour match to go with the fake tan," she said, "but we smashed it."

