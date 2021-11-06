Stacey Solomon has revealed baby Rose has shared her first smiles – and her mummy couldn’t be more proud.

The Loose Women star, 32, managed to capture her daughter’s precious milestone on camera before sharing it with fans.

Stacey then told her 4.8 million Instagram followers that Rose’s little grin had brought her great “joy”.

What did Stacey Solomon say about baby Rose’s first smiles?

Posting two sweet clips to her Stories, the mum-of-four wrote: “Happy Saturday. I hope these windy smiles bring you as much joy as they brought me this morning…”

Stacey and her fiancé Joe Swash welcomed Rose into the world last month.

Between them, the couple now have five children together.

Celebrating fireworks night without the bangs

Hours before Rose began smiling, the sweet family headed outside to celebrate Guy Fawkes Night.

Stacey shared a cute video of her youngest son Rex, two, watching the “fireworks”.

As the tot is afraid of bangs and Stacey has pets, his elder brother Zachary treated him to a special show with some sparklers.

Stacey, who also watched on with Rose, told her followers: “Joe picked up some sparklers for the boys.

“Rex is as nervous of fireworks as me, so Zachary did us a sparkler show.

“Happy Bonfire Night. Lots of love from all of us at Pickle Cottage.”

Stacey overwhelmed by response to new show

Meanwhile, Stacey has been celebrating following the successful return of her show Sort Your Life Out on BBC One.

The self-confessed organising addict helps families declutter their homes in the programme.

Stacey’s six-part series comes following the success of a pilot episode in April this year.

But she has been left overwhelmed by the response.

A whopping 2.5 million viewers tuned into the first episode on Thursday (November 4) and Stacey cannot believe it.

Addressing her fans on Instagram, she said: “We got the viewing figures for Sort Your Life Out and they’re incredible!

“I just wanted to say a massive thank you because it’s my actual dream job. I genuinely wouldn’t be able to do it if it wasn’t for you.

“So thank you for giving me the opportunity to make it and thank you again for watching it.

“I’m just so pleased that you liked it!”

