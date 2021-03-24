Stacey Solomon fears she is coming across as a “massive show-off” after sharing glimpses of her new home.

The 31-year-old Loose Women panellist recently moved into the stunning countryside property with fiancé Joe Swash and her three sons.

However, Stacey has become concerned she may be showing off a little too much.

Stacey Solomon shows fans around her new home

The much-loved star has been busy updating her 4.2million followers during the moving process.

Last night (March 23), Stacey gave fans a small tour of the Tudor-style mansion.

The clips consisted of the couple’s master suite, a walk-in-wardrobe and a huge swimming pool outside.

Don’t want to look like I’m a massive show-off

Addressing her concerns over the posts, Stacey later added: “I’ll stop bombarding you, I promise.

“Don’t want to look like I’m a massive show-off or make anyone feel rubbish or anything… I’m just sooo excited.”

She accompanied the message with a sweet shot of sons Leighton and Rex in the conservatory.

Stacey previously revealed she and Joe had purchased the stunning home after some time.

She added the pair were thrilled to have secured a home that is close to both of their families.

Sharing to her Instagram Stories, Stacey posted: “Soooo… For a very long time Joe and me have been searching for our forever home, further from the city and closer to our family…

“A few months ago we saw a house that we couldn’t even believe was on the market and in the same budget as our house now.”

Furthermore, she wrote: “I can’t wait to bring you all here to tap to tidy the life out of everything. I love you all so much and I can’t wait to have a whole new project and adventure to start with you all.”

The property is a £1.2million mansion in the heart of the Essex countryside.

Stacey opens up on wedding plans

Meanwhile, the presenter recently gave fans an exciting update on her wedding day.

Stacey and Joe, 39, are set to tie the knot in July.

Opening up on the planning process, she told Notebook: “We’ve found the photographer, the venue and the food comes with the venue.

“I’ve started having online consultations for a dress and I’m sending the boys’ measurements for suits.

“If I don’t start now and get into the swing, I don’t know if I’ll be able to keep up.”

Stacey also admitted she is keeping her fingers crossed the day will go ahead once lockdown is lifted.

