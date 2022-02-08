Stacey Solomon fans issue warning as she shows off results of bathroom makeover

Stacey Solomon has shared the results of her latest home makeover and it’s fair to say it looks stunning.

Last night (February 7), Stacey unveiled son Rex’s new bathroom.

It’s dinosaur themed and the Loose Women host has paid some serious attention to detail.

There are dinosaur door hooks, dinosaur decals and even a dinosaur loo roll holder.

How did fans react to Stacey’s bathroom makeover?

Earlier today, Stacey showed Rex his bathroom makeover, and the tot looked thrilled as he smiled from ear to ear.

And, while most of the comments from Stacey’s fans were positive, some pointed out one aspect of the bathroom that could be a little dangerous for Rex.

The bathroom features a couple of white tiled steps leading up to the bath.

In videos she posted to her Stories, Rex can be seen – under the watchful eye of his mother – making his way up the stairs before climbing into the empty bath.

And the images seemed to prompt some fans to share they worries.

“I love it but the tiled steps are giving me anxiety,” said one. “Won’t they be slippery?”

Another agreed: “Stacey please please watch Rex on the tile steps getting out of the bath in case they’re slippery from him being wet.”

A third advised: “Those tile steps can be slippery so do make sure you put down a rubber surface to help little feet grip coming in or out of the bath, Stacey.”

“Bit concerned about those steps. Won’t they be slippery?” asked another.

‘She knows how to keep her son safe’

However, Stacey’s fans naturally had her back.

One said she deserved the “mother of the year award” after the bathroom makeover.

Another hit back at the moaners and declared: “I’m sure she knows how to keep her son safe!”

“You are such a great mum,” another commented.

