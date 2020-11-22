Stacey Solomon has dropped a baby hint and admitted she keeps thinking about getting pregnant again while she is bored in lockdown.

The Loose Women star is already a mum-of-three but told The Sun’s Fabulous magazine that she is “broody all the time” and that being in lockdown at home is adding to it.

She also admitted she even has to avoid looking at snaps of pal Rochelle Humes’ new baby boy because he is so cute that it makes her want one.

What did Stacey Solomon say about having another baby?

“Oh, I’m broody all the time, especially in lockdown when you’re all bored and you think, ‘Hmm, might as well get pregnant!'” said the 31-year-old.

“I have to have a word with myself, like, ‘Calm down, Stace, you’ve already had three, and you’ve only just stopped breastfeeding the last one!'”

The presenter said Humes’ son Blake was “the cutest baby ever”, adding: “He looks like Pharrell Williams!”

Stacey Solomon already has three children (Credit: ITV)

She added: “Every time I’ve clicked on her Stories I’ve had to quickly come out again, it’s too dangerous.”

Stacey is mum to sons Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight, who are from previous relationships, and she and her partner Joe Swash have a one-year-old son called Rex together.

Joe also has a 13-year-old son named Harry from a former relationship.

Stacey Solomon admits she’s “broody” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

TV star Stacey often posts on social media about their busy family life and has amassed an army of fans for her real take on motherhood.

She told Fabulous she could not imagine a house without children in it.

Stacey’s partner Joe is also feeling broody

But she may not have to face that any time soon, as it seems that Joe is on the same page and is also hankering after another baby.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have one child together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The actor opened up about it on the Dadpod podcast, telling host Dave Berry: “Yeah, I am really starting to miss the baby period because it does go so fast, and that is such a precious little time when the baby is first born.”

He went on: “Yeah, I’m not gonna lie to you. I think I might have one more in me, you know?

“I am getting a little bit broody.”

