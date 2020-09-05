Stacey Solomon ditches social media for the sake of her mental health

Stacey Solomon is among a raft of social media stars having a quiet one online today (Saturday, September 5).

The Loose Women star, adored by her millions of followers, explained she would be taking a digital detox on Instagram.

Posting to her Stories last night (Friday, September 4), Stacey also revealed she had been inspired to do so by YouTube star Zoella.

She wrote: “Zoe Sugg has organised a technology/social media free weekend this weekend to encourage people to switch off.

“She did some research and found that lots of us really struggle to switch off and it has a massive impact on our mental health.”

Stacey continued: “So I’m going to join in because I feel so strongly about looking after our mental health.

“I always have a phone in a drawer day every week anyway because I think it is so important… So this weekend I’m proud and happy to be doing it for a very special reason.”

Perhaps illustrating a point about being more ‘present’, Stacey signed off with a Stories post showing her mucking about with partner Joe Swash.

The TV presenting couple teased each other by playfully rubbing each other’s faces ahead of her online rest.

Stacey Solomon and others sign off for the weekend

Stacey also wished her followers all the best while she was away for the weekend.

“Love you all. Look after yourself, you deserve it,” she wrote.

Elsewhere, dozens of social media influencers also flooded their timelines with posts about taking a virtual break for the digital detox.

Many of them, and their followers, showed their backing by post pics of themselves with a circle drawn on their hand with the word ‘off’ within.

And other celebs taking some time away from their social media are Rita Ora and Little Mix’s Jade Thirwall.

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell, whose partner Joe Sugg is Zoella’s brother, also posted about observing the detox.

She captioned a snap on Insta: “Join in and spend the day being present in real life, having some time away from endless scrolling. And think about the ways you can set boundaries to get the best out of being online!

“It’s so important to step away sometimes & give ourselves a little break from social media!”

