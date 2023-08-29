Stacey Solomon ‘ripped to shreds’ for keeping children’s umbilical cords and foreskins in ‘memory boxes’

Stacey Solomon is a proud mum of five children and has revealed she keeps several unusual trinkets from their births.

The Loose Women star has three children with husband Joe Swash – Rex, four, Rose, one, and six-month-old Belle. She also has two children from previous relationships Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 11.

Ahead of her third series of the BBC’s Sort Your Life Out, the star disclosed she is rather sentimental and struggles to get rid of keepsakes herself.

It is ironic, considering that in the show Stacey teams up with experts to help makeover some of Britain’s most cluttered homes.

Speaking to the Mirror she divulged that her Sort Your Life Out co-organiser Dilly “rips her to shreds” for hanging onto one item from her sons.

The X Factor singer let slip that she kept her sons’ foreskins, among other items, as trinkets after giving birth. Yep, you heard that right.

She told the publication: “I’ve got [the kids’] umbilical cords. I think I’ve got the boys’ foreskins somewhere. Dilly absolutely rips me to shreds over that, she’s like, ‘What is wrong with you?!’

A more unusual keepsake for some, she said her kids each have “memory boxes” which she holds the items in.

She admitted that a lot of the items that hold memories for her do not for her kids.

Stacey reminisced about going through the memory boxes with her child and said: “But we’ve been through our memory boxes before, and they’re like, ‘Don’t even remember that, Mum, what is that?’ And I’m like, ‘That’s the ticket from that time we went to the cinema, don’t you remember?!’ They say, ‘Nah, why’s that there?’ Kids are brutal. But they’re not at that stage in their life where they have responsibilities.”

The TV personality revealed she has become more of a hoarder as she ages. Stacey shared: “Whereas when you get older, you start realising that time is a thief. And it goes bloody quickly and things change instantly. So you do hold on more as you get older, I think.”

