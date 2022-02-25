Stacey Solomon Instagram
News

Stacey Solomon makes candid confession about body insecurities after giving birth

Presenter and influencer recently had her fourth baby

By Joshua Haigh

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her body insecurities in a touching Instagram post.

The Loose Woman panellist is known for being open and honest about her love, and her frank opinions.

In her latest confession, Stacey opened up about issues she has had with her body since giving birth.

Stacey welcomed five-month-old Rose in October 2021.

“Joe took a really nice picture today,” she said. “For some reason, I wasn’t going to post it because I got a bit insecure.

stacey solomon instagram
Stacey Solomon has opened up about her insecurities on Instagram (Credit: Splashnews)

“But I love it so much and some of my favourite pictures of Rex at this age was learning to swim so I told myself to ignore the voice in my head because it’s a liar and reminded myself how grateful I am that my body grew our pickles.

Stacey went on to tell her followers that they must make sure to ignore the devil on their shoulders telling them that they aren’t good enough.

“I had a little moment getting ready for swimming where I felt a little bit insecure,” said the TV star.

“Then I remembered how grateful I am that my body has grown the loves of my life. For anyone else who hears that mean little voice from time to time. Tell it to get lost and be quiet because it’s lying.

“You’re so beautiful and your body is incredible. No matter what some of the things we see will lead us to believe,” she added.

stacey solomon instagram
Stacey Solomon’s fans rallied around her in the comments underneath her Instagram post (Credit: Splashnews)

Stacey Solomon’s fans rally around the Loose Women host

Fans rushed to share their support for the beloved star, with one replying: “Omg you two are just so adorable and I can’t even imagine being insecure when you’re that bloody beautiful!!!!”

A second replied thoughtfully: “Posts like this should fill everyone’s timelines. A real mum enjoying time with her beautiful daughter. The first thing anyone will notice is your smile!”

While a third added: “Both looking beautiful – love this so much!”

