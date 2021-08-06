Stacey Solomon creeped out after discovering huge bloody stains under nursery carpet

Stacey Solomon made an unsettling discovery in her home on Thursday (August 5).

The fun-loving Loose Women star took to Instagram to confess she was feeling creeped out.

Stacey had been preparing her unborn daughter’s nursery when she stumbled upon something bizarre.

She had spotted a stain under the rug that looked a lot like blood.

Stacey Solomon showed off her discovery on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Stacey Solomon Instagram: Star shows off grim discovery

She told fans: “I really hope someone spilt a coffee up here back in the day because this is creeping me out. Although I haven’t seen Joe in a while.”

“Either way this is getting bloody ripped up – pardon the pun.”

Stacey continued: “I don’t have any Holy water. Where are you supposed to get that from? It’s not like they sell it in Asda.

“I don’t have Holy water and I don’t have sage. I’ve got room spray and swingers’ grass so I’m just going to have to use this and hope for the best.”

After fans contacted her with some advice to help get rid of the creepy stain, Stacey added: “I was reading your messages and you’re all saying just you’ve just got to make your own holy water.

Stacey is gearing up to give birth (Credit: Instagram Stories)

“All you’ve got to do is boil the hell out of it and I thought that’s easy enough – I’ll just make some. Then I realised it was a joke.

She added: “Boil the hell out of it! I was about to go down and put a big old pot on the Aga.”

Stacey and her partner, Joe Swash, are in the middle of doing up their home in Essex before she gives birth.

The TV told fans this week that she’s due to pop in just eight or nine weeks, give or take.

