Stacey Solomon ‘reveals’ sex of her unborn baby in social media gaffe?

Stacey Solomon might have inadvertently revealed the sex of her unborn baby, according to reports.

Talking to fans in a video on her Instagram Stories this week, she let a gendered pronoun slip.

Stacey and husband Joe Swash are expecting to welcome their third child together. For the star, who rose to fame on X Factor, however, this will be her fifth child altogether.

The new baby means Stacey Solomon will soon have five children (Credit: Cover Images)

The 33-year-old Loose Women star is currently eight months pregnant and had so far kept the sex of her child under wraps. But a carelessly worded announcement may mean Stacey and Joe’s little secret is out.

The loved-up couple attended an Ultrasound appointment on Monday (Jan 1) and got hold of an adorable photo of their unborn child.

Yesterday (Janaury 3), Stacey uploaded a story to her Instagram account where she and Joe talked about the picture. But while discussing the baby, Stacey, at one point, referred to them as “he”.

Jovially, she and Joe joked about which of their lips looked the most similar to their child in the photo.

Stacey and husband Joe Swash playfully bickered with each other on Stacey’s Instagram story (Credit: Splash News)

“Me and Joe are sitting here having a full-blown discussion about whose lips the baby has got,” she remarked. “Because yesterday we got to go and see baby for the scan and sonographer lady was so incredible that she got the most amazing picture of its mouth and nose.”

She added: “And Joe thinks it’s got his mouth and I think he’s got my mouth. He’s got my lips.”

With two consecutive uses of the “he” pronoun, rumours are circling that Stacey and Joe are having a boy.

Stacey and Joe’s Instagram antics

Stacey then used the “he” pronoun again while asking for her fans’ opinion. She said: “I’m going to show you the picture in a second but whose mouth do you think he’s got?”

Has Stacey accidentally revealed her fifth child to be a boy? (Credit: YouTube)

When Joe pulled a funny face, Stacey grimaced.

“What is that face?” she said. “What the hell, just do a normal relaxed mouth. Why do you look like a carp?”

She then showed fans the Ultrasound picture.

Stacey wrote: “How incredible, that beautiful face. We can’t wait to see you, baby. This little one looks so different from all of my other scans… but whose lips are those?”

ED! has contacted reps for Stacey for comment.

