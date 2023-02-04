Stacey Solomon breaks her silence to share baby news as fans ‘work out’ little girl’s name

Stacey Solomon has broken her silence to offer fans an update on her baby girl.

The Loose Women presenter has been absent from social media for a few days, sparking many fans to comment that she has given birth.

Earlier today (February 4), Stacey returned to social media with some news…

Stacey Solomon has shared an update about her baby girl (Credit: YouTube)

Stacey Solomon shares baby update

It seems Stacey and husband Joe Swash are still waiting for their little girl to make her entrance.

“Happy Saturday,” she started.

“Just thought I’d pop on because lots of you are asking…

“She’s still not here.”

Sharing a picture of her hand holding a pot for a urine sample, Stacey continued: “She’s very comfy I think and letting me know she’s in charge.”

She then revealed what she’s been up to over the past few days.

“So my last few days have consisted of lots of this [the urine sample] and check ups and planning because eventually she has to make an appearance whether she wants to or not.”

Stacey Solomon is still waiting for her baby to arrive (Credit: Instagram)

‘From Mummy with love, little one’

Stacey, who already has two kids with Joe and two bigger boys from previous relationships, revealed she’s been crafting to pass the time.

“From Mummy with love, little one,” she said, showing off her latest baby decoration.

“Patiently waiting for you to be here, we are all so excited to finally meet you baby girl.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Fans react

Stacey’s army of fans were quick to respond to her news.

One said: “Wonder how many of us are stalking (in a caring way) your page in anticipation these last few days.”

Another said: “Come on now little girl, mummy, and your beautiful family are all waiting to meet you.”

Others said they thought the post was a clue to the tot’s name as Stacey’s crafting featured lots of little pearls.

“Baby Pearl maybe,” said one.

“Love the name Pearl,” said another.

