Stacey Solomon apologises after playing a rude song on one of her videos

Stacey Solomon was forced to apologise after accidentally playing an explicit track over one of her Instagram videos.
The Loose Women panellist, 30, featured the "song about willies" on a clip of her preparing a fruit snack for her kids.
Making a snake out of strawberries and bananas, Stacey captioned the video: "This is all I could come up with today my brain is fried.
"Time for a schools over celebration snack."
However, her choice of song by Nicki Minaj appeared to raise eyebrows with fans.
Stacey's mistake
Stacey later admitted: "So many of you are messaging me saying, ‘Stace, do you know the song you’ve used on your fruit snake is actually about willies?'
"No, no I didn’t know. I genuinely just Googled songs about snakes. And that was the first one I thought, 'Oooooh I know this one', I was humming it along as I put the caption on."
Alongside the clip, she wrote: "Sorry... I didn't even think. I just googled 'songs about snakes' and that song was the first one I recognised, sorry."
Rude antics
This isn't the first time Stacey has sent fans into a frenzy over her rude antics.
Last week, the mum-of-three distracted Loose Women viewers after a rude drawing was spotted in the background of her home.
It appears the drawing was done by one of her sons, however, was in the shape of a penis.
One person watching wrote on Twitter: "What is this a drawing of behind Stacey? Also your clock has stopped Stacey."
Another asked: "Why is there a picture of a green penis in the background of Stacey's room?"
A third added: "Just walked into the living room and saw this! First thing I thought is that picture a penis?"
Stacey has been in quarantine with her boyfriend Joe Swash, their son Rex and her two other sons, Zachary, 12, and Leighton, seven.
