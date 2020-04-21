The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 21st April 2020
Stacey Solomon apologises after playing a rude song on one of her videos

Stacey Solomon was forced to apologise after accidentally playing an explicit track over one of her Instagram videos.

The Loose Women panellist, 30, featured the "song about willies" on a clip of her preparing a fruit snack for her kids.

Stacey shared a 'song about willies' (Credit: Splash)

Making a snake out of strawberries and bananas, Stacey captioned the video: "This is all I could come up with today my brain is fried.

"Time for a schools over celebration snack."

However, her choice of song by Nicki Minaj appeared to raise eyebrows with fans.

Stacey's mistake

Stacey later admitted: "So many of you are messaging me saying, ‘Stace, do you know the song you’ve used on your fruit snake is actually about willies?'

"No, no I didn’t know. I genuinely just Googled songs about snakes. And that was the first one I thought, 'Oooooh I know this one', I was humming it along as I put the caption on."

🤍 feeling beautiful 🤍 I know that sounds really big headed but it hasn’t happened in a while so I’m making the most of the feeling... For the first (and probably the last) time since the lock down began I’m wearing a bra, foundation, my hair isn’t in a mum bun and I’m not wearing a tracksuit 😂 Hoe and me missed date night last week and the boys are back and home school starts again next week so we decided to really go for it tonight in case it’s our last date night for a while 😂 I know it sounds really silly but I actually got excited to get dressed up and walk down the stairs into the garden to see Hoe’s face 🥰😂 😂🤍 I hope you’re all ok... Thinking of you always. Love u 🤍

Alongside the clip, she wrote: "Sorry... I didn't even think. I just googled 'songs about snakes' and that song was the first one I recognised, sorry."

Rude antics

This isn't the first time Stacey has sent fans into a frenzy over her rude antics.

Last week, the mum-of-three distracted Loose Women viewers after a rude drawing was spotted in the background of her home.

It appears the drawing was done by one of her sons, however, was in the shape of a penis.

Stacey and Joe are currently in lockdown together (Credit: Splash)

One person watching wrote on Twitter: "What is this a drawing of behind Stacey? Also your clock has stopped Stacey."

Another asked: "Why is there a picture of a green penis in the background of Stacey's room?"

A third added: "Just walked into the living room and saw this! First thing I thought is that picture a penis?"

Stacey has been in quarantine with her boyfriend Joe Swash, their son Rex and her two other sons, Zachary, 12, and Leighton, seven.

