Stacey Solomon announces social media break as she battles ‘confidence crisis’

Stacey Solomon has revealed she’s taking a break from social media as she battles a ‘confidence crisis’.

The Loose Women panelist, 31, opened up about her struggles on Instagram today, admitting she wasn’t feeling herself.

In the lengthy post, Stacey explained she felt “embarrassed of herself” as she touched upon her insecurities.

Why is Stacey Solomon taking a break from social media?

Taking to Instagram today (November 20), Stacey shared a black and white photograph of her son Rex.

Alongside the shot, she penned: “Up and out early on my way to work looking through old photos from yesterday… Going to put my phone away today because…

Do you ever just feel embarrassed of yourself? Or like everything you say/think is annoying?

“I’m 99.9% sure it’s hormonal but I’m having one of those days where I just feel embarrassed. Do you ever just feel embarrassed of yourself? Or like everything you say/think is annoying?

“Where you just feel like everyone hates you and you’re getting on their nerves? Then the voice in your head is like ‘Oh my god you’re so cringe’. Well I’m having one of those days.”

Stacey went on: “I know I’m so lucky. And my ridiculous meaningless confidence crisis is NOTHING on the scale of what people are going through right now. So please ignore me.

“I just thought I’d be honest and share the rubbish along with all of the good otherwise what’s the point in it all.

“Hope you have a lovely day. Love you all.”

The much-loved presenter later thanked her fans for their kind messages of support.

Stacey ditches her phone

The mum-of-three regularly takes breaks from Instagram and Twitter for the sake of her mental health.

Back in September, Stacey announced she was taking part in a digital detox after being inspired by YouTube star Zoella.

She said: “So I’m going to join in because I feel so strongly about looking after our mental health.

“I always have a phone in a drawer day every week anyway because I think it is so important… So this weekend I’m proud and happy to be doing it for a very special reason.”

Stacey’s recent post follows shortly after the star was forced to defend herself against ‘mum-shamers’.

It came after she wore pyjamas on the school run, and it didn’t sit well with some fans.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, she shared: “Back from the school run and for those telling me how sorry they feel for the boys having a mum who takes them to school in her pyjamas.

“Don’t worry they were my posh pyjamas. I actually felt really dressed up today for the school run.”

