Stacey Solomon and fiancé Joe Swash have revealed the name of their baby girl.

The couple’s new arrival was born on October 4 – which is also Stacey‘s birthday – at their Pickle Cottage home.

However, until today (October 12), the youngest member of the family hadn’t been publicly named.

What did Stacey Solomon say about picking a baby name?

Yesterday, Stacey revealed the family had been calling the baby girl a selection of different names to see which one suited her.

And Stacey revealed they’ve found a winner.

She shared: “We’ve chosen her name.

“We’ve been calling her it and a couple others for the last few days and it’s this one just feels like it is definitely who she is.”

However, there was bad news in store for Stacey’s Instagram fans.

She added: “We are going to chose her middle names while we walk in the garden and then I can’t wait to share it with you.”

So what is Stacey and Joe’s daughter called?

Stacye revealed this evening on Instagram that her and Joe’s little girl is called Rose Opal Esme. Adorable!

How many kids does Stacey have?

The little girl is Stacey’s first daughter – she has sons Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships.

And they are big brothers to Rex, Stacey’s son with Joe.

Joe also has a son called Harry.

Stacey also promised her fans today that she had moved out of bed, despite often being pictured in the same spot – and, last week, in the same clothes.

Posting to Instagram, she admitted last week: “This bubble is so surreal. I’m going to change my pyjamas today.

“I’ve become a bit sentimental to them and I’m worried she might not like fresh ones.”

What do bookies think she’ll be called?

Meanwhile, bookies released their odds on baby names for the little girl.

Lily and Isla were firm favourites, while Fiona and Olivia have also been thrown into the mix.

