Stacey Solomon admits she ‘couldn’t cope’ without Joe Swash in sweet tribute

Stacey Solomon has shared an adorable photo of her and boyfriend Joe Swash, saying that she doesn’t know what she’d do without him.

Posting the snap on Instagram, the Loose Women star told her 3.7m followers just how much her fella means to her.

Stacey and Joe got together in 2016 (Credit: Splash News)

What did Stacey Solomon say about Joe Swash?

She wrote: “Just because. There’s nowhere else I’d rather be than laying on the floor, next to the fire by a pile of pumpkins with you. I honestly don’t know what I’d do without you, bubs.

“No matter what happens, you’re always there, behind me, supporting me, my Fejka addiction and even welcoming Norm into our home knowing he’s going to eventually find a wife and start a family of his own from your wardrobe.

“But most importantly, you crack me up. You make me laugh every day (mostly with you).

No matter what happens, you’re always there, behind me, supporting me.

“All jokes aside, I’m so lucky I found you. It took a while but it was worth it. I love you to the moon and stars and back again.”

Former X Factor contestant Stacey shared the image last night (Friday, September 25) and her fans were overjoyed at her heartwarming PDA.

What did the Loose Women presenter’s fans say?

One follower commented: “Just here waiting for the wedding, watching Stacey make her handmade invites and guest favours, filling the house with world’s biggest Fejka collection for wedding decorations… I can feel it coming very soon!”

Read more: Stacey Solomon shares terrifying anxiety attack ordeal

Her friend, Mrs Hinch, wrote: “Such a beautiful couple inside and out! We love you both!”

Another fan replied: “Literally meant to be. You both have the biggest smiles and are always happy, the both of you. It’s lovely to see.”

Fans think it’s a matter of time before the pair get engaged. (Credit: Splash News)

Stacey Solomon’s pregnancy joke

Last month, 30-year-old Stacey joked that Joe was trying to get her pregnant. The pair went on a weekend away with their son Rex, and when she saw Joe getting all masculine, her hormomes got the better of her.

Read more: Stacey Solomon says Joe Swash ‘is on a mission to make her pregnant’ during mini-break

She told her fans on Instagram: “We just stopped because he had to top up the oil…

“This is the first time I’ve ever seen him open the bonnet EVER.

“I didn’t see the oil light on either. He is 100 per cent embarking on a weekend-long mission to get me pregnant.”

Stacey added a crying-with-laughter emoji and added the Etta James song I Just Want To Make Love To You to her post.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.