Stacey Dooley shares heartbreaking tribute after tragic death of co-star ‘pal’

Presenter Stacey Dooley has taken to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to a TV friend who appeared on her show.

Stacey met Jemma McGowan when she appeared in an episode of her show Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over called Mum Fighting the Clock.

Stacey met Jemma while filming a documentary (Credit: Splash Images)

Stacey’s sleep over

The episode aired last year and showed the mum of three, Jemma, battling ovarian cancer.

The synopsis of the episode read: “After mum-of-three Jemma was diagnosed with incurable Stage 4 cancer, Stacey discovers how those closest to her are dealing with her terminal diagnosis.”

Jemma sadly lost her battle recently and, at the age of 29, died of cancer. Documentary maker Stacey grew close with Jemma while filming and continued to stay in touch to monitor her journey.

On the news of her passing, she shared an image of her and the family from her show on her Instagram Stories.

Stacey’s online tribute

She captioned the post: “Just heartbreaking. Jemma was a joy to work alongside, and we continued our relationship as pals.

“I’m thinking of her Clive, and her gorgeous babies. Coincidentally, our film airs this evening where we reflect on our time spent with Jemma.”

Stacey added: “She knew it was coming out in August and was keen to hear all about it. Fly high darlin.”

Strictly Come Dancing star Stacey looked back on her time on her show Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over for a one-off UKTV Play special that aired last night (August 3).

Along with this, she shared a video of Jemma dancing with the caption: “Fly high darlin’. Thank you for being so kind and so so FUN. Thinking of her Clive and her gorgeous babies.”

Jemma was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2016 while pregnant with her second child. After a successful operation, the cancer was removed.

In 2021, Jemma discovered a lump while pregnant with her third child and was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer.

She was said to have passed “peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family,” with the funeral to take place this weekend.

Jemma shared a post on her Instagram last year after meeting Stacey, calling her a “new forever friend” and that after she left the house when filming wrapped, she “cried”.

