Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley smiling while out at different events
News

Stacey Dooley shares first glimpse of baby daughter in beautiful video with Kevin Clifton

Look at her hair!

By Rebecca Carter

Stacey Dooley has shared a first clear glimpse at her baby daughter Minnie to celebrate Valentine’s Day today.

The Strictly Come Dancing star shared a gorgeous video of her partner Kevin Clifton holding their little girl.

In the video Kevin is seen swaying while holding Minnie, who is wearing an adorable pink knitted top which had her name on the back.

Stacey Dooley baby

Kevin is seen gazing lovingly at Minnie, who is facing away from the camera.

Stacey paid tribute to Kevin, who she met on Strictly in 2018, and Minnie to mark Valentine’s Day.

She wrote: “My Valentines. The loves of my life. I dunno what I did to get SO lucky.”

She added: “To the best dad and man in the world ….. happy vally’s darlin.

“Ps….. you’re on nights when you get home from tour.”

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton smiling at Olivier Awards
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton recently welcomed their baby daughter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans gushed over the video and Minnie’s hair colour.

One commented: “Oh my heart!!” followed by red heart emojis.

The loves of my life. I dunno what I did to get SO lucky.

Another said: “Omg even the back her head is adorable, feel a new Clairol model being signed up.”

Someone else wrote: “So precious, my heart just melted. Congrats on becoming a beautiful little family.”

Gushing over Minnie’s hair colour, one said: “She’s got your hair colour, oh she really must be a mini Stacey!!”

Stacey Dooley in white outfit at event
Stacey gave birth last month to her first child with Kevin (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another added: “Minnie has red hair… adorable!”

“Oh my, I love her hair!” someone else said. “I have two redheads of my own.”

Kevin and Stacey welcomed their first child together in January.

They announced her arrival on Instagram on January 17.

Alongside an envelope which read “Minnie’s parents”, Stacey wrote: “Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece!

YouTube video player

Stacey and Kevin Clifton

“I’m COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev.”

Stacey and Kevin met when she competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.

Read more: Stacey Dooley addresses Kevin Clifton’s three failed marriages as she reveals cruel nickname

They were paired together and went on to win the show.

In 2019, they confirmed their romance and have been going from strength to strength ever since.

