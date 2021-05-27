Iolo Williams is one of the stars of BBC show Springwatch.

The presenter has become a favourite with UK viewers, but what else has he been in over the years?

Iolo stars on BBC series Springwatch (Credit: BBC)

Who is Springwatch star Iolo Williams?

Iolo is a TV presenter from Builth Wells in Wales.

While Welsh is his first language, he’s also fluent in English.

He’s best known for his wildlife shows on the BBC and Welsh broadcaster S4C.

In 2007, he was awarded an honorary fellowship of the Bangor University.

Iolo worked for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) for 14 years before he got his first taste of TV presenting.

The TV star also once revealed he was stunned to find out he’s got a big following in the LGBTQ+ community.

He is known for frequently wearing shorts for his work, and he has, as a result, caught the attention of some male viewers.

In 2008, he told Wales Online: “A friend of mine, a girl who lives in Newport, told me about one of her mates who is gay, and said they have an informal gay club.

“One thing they did was tape my S4C programmes wearing my tight shorts and would get together in a bar to watch it.

“I was a little bit surprised at first but absolutely delighted. If they all watched my programmes it would probably double my audience!”

He’s become a big star in Wales (Credit: BBC)

Is Iolo Williams married and does he have children?

Iolo Williams is married to his wife, Ceri.

The couple share two children together; Dewi and Tomos.

They pair also owned two rescue dogs, Ianto and Gwen, who have both appeared in some of his television series.

Iolo shares two children with his wife (Credit: BBC)

What else has the TV presenter been in?

Iolo has been on TV for more than two decades.

He currently stars on Springwatch and all of its seasonal spin-offs. He will be appearing in the new series this year too.

In Wales, he also stars in his own shows Great Welsh Parks and Wild Wales.

In 2011, he hosted documentary series The Secret Life of Birds.

He’s also made numerous appearances on The One Show.

Last year, he also presented The Last Wilderness of Wales.

