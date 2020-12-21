Spencer Morgan has taken to Twitter to reveal he has escaped Tier 4 restrictions by moving to his family’s Sussex home.

The 27-year-old, who is the eldest son of Good Morning Britain host Piers, confirmed the news as he shared a snap of an open field in Tier 2.

It comes after Boris Johnson announced those in Tier 4 cannot mix indoors with anyone not from their household.

Spencer Morgan has escaped Tier 4 restrictions (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Spencer Morgan say?

As well as sharing the outdoorsy snap, Spencer wrote: “Escaping to our house in Sussex just in time #adaptandovercome #tier2.”

It’s not yet known if Piers and his wife Celia Walden are also at the Newick house.

Fans were quick to comment on Spencer’s post, with one saying: “Good for you. Don’t put up with the crap from this govt. No one should adhere to this nonsense.”

While a second complained: “Must be nice to be able to have multiple houses to escape to. Don’t blame you one bit but don’t boast about it on here and rub our noses in it.”

On the plus side. Tier 2 ain’t too bad pic.twitter.com/zNWsRYy64B — Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) December 20, 2020

Has Piers quit Twitter?

Spencer’s post comes hours after his famous dad hinted he was logging out of Twitter until next year.

Following a series of unfortunate news stories, Piers declared: “A new mutant covid is on the rampage, Arsenal keep losing, the dreadful reality of Brexit is looming, Trump’s still chucking his toys out of the pram, Christmas is canned, and everyone on Twitter’s gone absolutely bonkers – including me.

“I’m done with 2020, see you in 2021.”

It’s a huge statement for the star, who regularly updates his 7.7 million followers on the social media platform.

Piers is yet to confirm whether he has joined Spencer in Sussex (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Piers revealed one of his sons had contracted coronavirus during a rant on Twitter.

Hitting back at a follower, he wrote: “Three good friends of mine lost parents to covid.

“My colleague Kate Garraway’s husband is in a coma from it. My parents just had it.

“One of my sons just had it. One of my brothers, his wife, & their eldest daughter just had it. My niece just had it. Consider yourself lucky.”

