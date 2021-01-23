Spencer Morgan has been branded an “attention seeker” on Twitter after posting a coronavirus lockdown “conspiracy” theory.

Piers Morgan’s 27-year-old son doesn’t always share his Good Morning Britain star dad’s views on the pandemic – especially on Twitter.

While Piers, 55, is very vocal about people obeying lockdown rules, Spencer believes the lockdown should be scraped ASAP.

Spencer Morgan doesn’t always share the same views as his dad (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What did Spencer Morgan say on Twitter?

Taking to Twitter, Spencer has said: “We are currently in lockdown to protect the vulnerable.

“Gonna be weird when the vaccine has supposedly protected all of them and we’re… still in lockdown.”

Read more: James Argent reveals he will die if he doesn’t have gastric surgery as weight balloons to 26 stone

Earlier, he also wrote: “It’s vaccine or bust for this country.

Gonna be weird when the vaccine has supposedly protected all of them and we’re… still in lockdown.

“This life is literally not worth living and zero COVID is a complete fantasy.”

GMB star Piers has three sons (Credit: ITV)

Spencer also liked another tweet, which read: “Once the vulnerable are vaccinated, I cannot see any justification for any further lockdown.

“We cannot let the government continually move the goal posts.”

But not everyone agrees with his views.

Spencer Morgan on Twitter: What have fans said?

One follower replied to Spencer: “Do you listen to what is being said?

“This new variant is very contagious amongst young people too and the mortality rate is higher. Go and volunteer on a COVID ward, you might learn a lot.”

Another has written: “Get it right Spencer, we’re in lockdown to protect our health system. What are you basing this claim on?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan)

The fan continued: “I’ve read some of your posts and they just seem to be the opposite of what your dad says or a controversial dog whistle. Attention seeking comes to mind, so post some links.”

A third wrote: “No Spencer we are in lockdown because the NHS is overwhelmed, surely even you realised that.”

However, some people did share his view, with one tweeting: “Love it! I’m glad people are seeing this!

“Lunacy for this to continue into March and people at SAGE are proposing lockdown until summer.”

From Barbados to London lockdown

Spencer has just returned from a luxury three-week holiday in Barbados.

During his trip, he shared an array of sun-kissed photos on Instagram while posing in the sea.

But fans were quick to accuse Spencer of breaking lockdown rules, as he flew to the Caribbean at the end of December after most of England was plunged into Tier 4.

Spencer, who is one of Piers’ three sons, is however abiding by the quarantine rules following his return to the UK.

Read more: Mick Norcross death: TOWIE bosses break silence and confirm son Kirk will be offered counselling

Before heading home, he wrote alongside one final picture: “Barbados delivered again. The Caribbean always does, now back to the basement.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.