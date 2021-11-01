Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams are expecting their third baby

Congratulations to Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams who have revealed Vogue is pregnant with their third baby.

The couple already have three-year-old Theodore and Gigi, who is one. The new baby is due in the spring.

Vogue revealed the exciting news in an interview with Hello! magazine.

The model and presenter told the publication that as far as kids are concerned, it’s the more the merrier.

The couple already share two children together (Credit: Splash)

She explained how she is close to her sister, Amber, and wants her children to be the best of friends too.

Read more: Strictly pro Neil Jones asks model girlfriend to move in with him

Vogue also revealed that Theodore and Gigi don’t really understand that they’re getting a new sibling.

She said: “Gigi doesn’t have a clue she’s getting a little brother or sister and I don’t think Theodore minds. He doesn’t really understand yet. If I ever mention the baby, he asks: ‘Is it coming now?'”

Spencer went on to add that he didn’t expect Vogue to get pregnant quite as quickly as she did.

On discovering his wife was expecting for a third time, he said: “It was a wonderful moment. I was delighted. We’d been trying, but I never expected it to happen as easily as it did. We’re very lucky.”

The couple – who celebrated their third wedding anniversary in June, also confessed that keeping the baby news secret was tough.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams)



Vogue took to Instagram as well to share the news and said it has been hard hiding the bump this time around.

In fact, they almost let it slip, on their podcast recently.

Vogue explained that they had to cut something because Spencer almost gave the game away.

Spencer – who found fame on Made in Chelsea – and Vogue said they plan to have a mini babymoon before the new arrival.

Read more: Mark Wright apologises for inappropriate Halloween costume

Spencer has an upcoming trip to New York which Vogue will be joining him on.

He said that, although he has a lot of meetings, he’ll make sure he spends time with his wife.

The entrepreneur added: “I’ve got a few meetings, but Vogue and I will spend time together. When you’re as busy as we are, sometimes you fail to make time for one another so we’re treating this as an opportunity to enjoy each other’s company.”

Vogue and Spencer are planning a mini babymoon before their new arrival (Credit: Splash)

Spencer and Vogue had listeners of their podcast in hysterics back in the summer when Spencer revealed their nickname for daughter, Gigi.

He explained how they call her ‘the fat maggot’ because of how she crawls around, eating everything in her path.

But he went on to say that she’ll blossom into a beautiful ‘maggot-fly.’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.