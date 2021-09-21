Sophie Fairall, a former guest on This Morning, has died at the age of 10 following a battle with cancer.

The youngster was diagnosed with a rare form of tissue cancer last September.

Sophie, who appeared on This Morning in July, underwent a number of surgeries, chemotherapy and radio therapy.

But sadly, the incurable cancer returned in June and Sophie decided against further chemotherapy.

Confirming her sad passing, Sophie’s mum Charlotte thanked the public for their support.

In a touching tribute, she wrote: “Who would’ve thought a 10-year-old could have such a huge impact on so many people.

Sophie had so much more to give

“It feels so surreal and although I knew she was dying I still can’t believe she’s gone. Sophie had so much more to give and it shouldn’t have been this way.”

Charlotte continued: “She was the most beautiful, funny, caring, strongest girl ever.

“She would light up a room wherever she went.”

Sophie Fairall has died aged 10 following a battle with cancer (Credit: ITV)

Tributes soon flooded in for the brave little girl.

On Twitter, a user said: “Such a beautiful, brave and inspiring young lady. Your star shines so brightly up there, Sophie.”

Another added: “Life just isn’t fair sometimes… RIP Sophie Fairall.”

A third commented: “All of my thoughts are with Sophie, her family and all of her friends.”

A fourth shared: “Heartbreaking. Condolences to family & friends. RIP Sophie.”

In addition, a fifth wrote: “Heartbreaking. Cancer is horrible no matter who is affected but cancer in kids, just devastatingly unfair.”

Sophie and her parents appeared on This Morning in July (Credit: ITV)

Sophie’s heartwarming appearance on This Morning

Meanwhile, Sophie previously captured the hearts of viewers on This Morning.

The youngster, who was nine at the time, appeared on the show with her mum and dad.

Sophie’s dad explained: “She’s got something called Rhabdomyosarcoma and unfortunately she had a 12-inch tumour removed back in September and she relapsed back in September after about nine months of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“So they’ve told us there’s no cure for it now, but Sophie being Sophie, she just wants to be positive about it.”

Sophie revealed that she had made a bucket list, which included an appearance on This Morning.

During the interview, Holly Willoughby surprised Sophie with a sweet video chat.

