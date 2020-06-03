Sophie Ellis-Bextor taken to A&E after bike accident

Sophie Ellis-Bextor was taken to A&E after a shocking bike accident close to the river Thames.

She shared a picture on her Instagram page which showed her black eyes and injured face.

But the singer said she wanted to thank those who looked after her.

Helping hand

It was during an evening cycle along the Thames that Sophie hit trouble.

She "took a tumble" from the towpath towards the river, where she was helped by four runners who happened to be passing.

Then she went to West Middlesex Hospital to be treated for injuries.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor thanked those who cared for her (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A message of thanks

Meanwhile, Sophie was quick to reassure worried fans.

"I should have said that the main reason I posted was to thank all the incredible folk who stopped and helped (although the sympathy is very cheering)," she wrote.

"So don't worry, I'm ok and being well looked after."

Sophie added that she took the photo in black and white so it didn't look "too gory."

She went on to thank ambulance crew and West Middlesex Hospital staff for their help.

By coincidence, it is the hospital she was born in.

Sophie's accident comes just days after she finished up her Kitchen Disco series, which she held every Friday during lockdown.

Her husband Richard Jones filmed Sophie performing in their London home, sometimes stepping on one of their five children (ranging from aged one to 16) while doing so, and the concerts live streamed on Instagram.

