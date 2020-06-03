Sophie Ellis-Bextor taken to A&E after bike accident

Sophie Ellis-Bextor was taken to A&E after a shocking bike accident close to the river Thames.
She shared a picture on her Instagram page which showed her black eyes and injured face.
But the singer said she wanted to thank those who looked after her.
View this post on Instagram
EDIT - hello all. Thank you for all the lovely messages. I should have said that the main reason I posted was to thank the incredible folk who stopped and helped (although the sympathy is very cheering) so don’t worry I’m ok and being well looked after. Richard has been amazing and the kids are being very sweet ❤️ Lots of love. I ended up in a&e last night after I took a tumble from the tow path down to the side of the Thames on my bike during an evening cycle. I’ve put the photo in black and white so it’s not too gory. 🩸I am ok, just a bit bruised and sore. I want to thank the ambulance crew and the staff at west mid hospital (where I was born, as it happens) for gluing me back together. I also want to thank Lucas, Colin, Josh and Willow who were 4 runners who stopped and helped @richardjonesface and I when I hurt myself. You were so calm, thoughtful and reassuring. Thank you very much. I hope you see this message as I didn’t get your details. You’re all lovely people. Xxxx
Read more: Sophie Ellis-Bextor has given birth to her fifth child
Helping hand
It was during an evening cycle along the Thames that Sophie hit trouble.
She "took a tumble" from the towpath towards the river, where she was helped by four runners who happened to be passing.
Then she went to West Middlesex Hospital to be treated for injuries.
A message of thanks
Meanwhile, Sophie was quick to reassure worried fans.
"I should have said that the main reason I posted was to thank all the incredible folk who stopped and helped (although the sympathy is very cheering)," she wrote.
"So don't worry, I'm ok and being well looked after."
View this post on Instagram
AND THAT’S A WRAP! Thank you thank you thank you ❤️ What a crazy chapter but you have made it so special. Xxx
Read more: Sophie Ellis-Bextor reacts to 'ridiculous' remarks about baby's gender
Sophie added that she took the photo in black and white so it didn't look "too gory."
She went on to thank ambulance crew and West Middlesex Hospital staff for their help.
By coincidence, it is the hospital she was born in.
Read more: WIN £1,000 in our 'Grab a Grand' competition!
Sophie's accident comes just days after she finished up her Kitchen Disco series, which she held every Friday during lockdown.
Her husband Richard Jones filmed Sophie performing in their London home, sometimes stepping on one of their five children (ranging from aged one to 16) while doing so, and the concerts live streamed on Instagram.
What did you think of this story? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment to let us know.