Sophie Ellis-Bextor posts emotional tribute as her stepdad dies

Sophie Ellis-Bextor paid tribute to her stepdad in an emotional Instagram post following his death.

Sharing the sad news on Thursday (July 30) afternoon, the singer told fans her step-father John's death was unexpected but "cruel", as she thanked him for the part he played in raising her.

She posted a snap of John for her 259k followers and said love is "the most mighty thing of all" as it "outlives everything".

What did Sophie Ellis-Bextor say about her stepdad?

The star wrote in the caption: "This is my stepdad, John. He's been a big part of my life since I was small.

"I can't believe it's true but he died last week. It wasn't unexpected but it was cruel."

She continued: "Still, the love he and my mum created is all around our family and that stays on forever. Their marriage was truly inspirational - in fact, I wrote Young Blood about them.

"I feel so lucky to have been brought up around that and to have been raised by him, too. He was honestly the loveliest person. Kind, good, funny, smart, subtle, solid and clear.

"It'll always be sad that he isn't here but I'm thankful for all he's done for us and for so, so many happy memories. Love is the most mighty thing of all and it outlives everything. Xxx."

Sorry for your loss.

Sophie's fans consoled her in the comments.

One said: "So much love to your mum and to you all. My stepdad is very similar and we all adore him. So sorry for you all."

Another wrote: "Sorry for your loss. Thinking of you and the family."

A 'beautifully written' tribute

A third put: "So sorry to hear this Sophie."

Someone else said: "I'm truly sorry about your loss, but you're right, the happy memories will remain."

"Beautifully written, Sophie," said a fifth. "Sorry for your loss and I hope you're doing as good as can be expected."

Sophie's pal, singer Louise Redknapp, said: "Thinking of you and so lovely to see you. Big kisses to you and all your family x."

