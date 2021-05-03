As next month nears, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said social distancing rules in England should end by the June 21 deadline.

Speaking in a recent interview, Boris said there was a ‘good chance’ social distancing can end next month.

Additionally, he praised the vaccine rollout scheme, which has so far delivered almost 50 million jabs.

Boris Johnson believes social distancing should end next month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Boris Johnson say about social distancing?

The PM spoke out whilst on a recent campaign trail visit and praised the work of those administering the COVID vaccine.

Speaking to reporters, he said the success of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is ‘really starting to show up in the epidemiology’.

He said: “But it also looks to me as though June 21 we’ll be able to say social distancing as we currently have to do it, the one-metre plus. I think we have got a good chance of being able to dispense with the one-metre plus from June 21.

“That is still dependent on the data, we can’t say it categorically yet, we have got to look at the epidemiology as we progress, we have got to look at where we get to with the disease.

“But that’s what it feels like to me right now.”

Boris Johnson is still ‘cautious’ around emerging from lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the next step in the lockdown plan?

The current phased plan to emerge from lockdown has seen non-essential retail open from April 12, as well as outside dining.

Next, the UK should see indoor dining to reopen from May 17 and PM Boris Johnson is confident that will still go ahead.

Speaking whilst on his campaign trail in Hartlepool, he said: “We do want to do some opening up on May 17 but I don’t think that the people of this country want to see an influx of disease from anywhere else.

“I certainly don’t and we have got to be very, very tough, and we have got to be as cautious as we can, whilst we continue to open up.”

Additionally, he continued: “We will be saying more as soon as we can. I think that there will be some openings up on the 17th, but we have got to be cautious and we have got to be sensible and we have got to make sure that we don’t see the virus coming back in.”

