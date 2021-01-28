A snow forecast shows wintry showers could hit parts of the UK once again this weekend.

The wintry weather is already taking the country by storm after the Met Office said that Scotland could see as much as 20cm of snow tonight (Thursday).

However, it now turns out much of the country could be waking up to snow on Saturday or Sunday.

As a result, the Met Office has issued warnings for snow and rain in multiple areas of the UK.

Snow is set to hit the UK this weekend (Splashnews.com)

Met Office issues weekend snow forecast warning

“A band of heavy rain will push into the southwest through Friday night which may be heavy enough at times to lead to some surface water flooding,” said the Met Office.

“During this time, 20-30mm is likely across the area, with as much as 40-50mm across parts of Dartmoor and along the south coast of Cornwall.

“During Saturday morning, the rain band moves east but is followed by organised bands of some possibly heavy showers into Cornwall and Devon, which may add to rainfall totals.”

Those in Wales and the West Midlands could see at least two inches of snow on Saturday.

Meanwhile, forecasters warn there could be up to 11 hours worth of snowfall during the weekend.

The Met Office added: “Around 3-7 cm of snow is possible to low levels with the potential for 10-15cm over high ground (above 200-300m), mainly in Wales and the West Midlands.