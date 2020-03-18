The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 18th March 2020
News

Snooker legend Willie Thorne 'devastated' as he reveals leukaemia diagnosis

He starts his chemotherapy on Thursday

By Richard Bell
Tags: Coronavirus, Strictly Come Dancing

Snooker legend and former Strictly Come Dancing star Willie Thorne has announced he has leukaemia and is due to start receiving chemotherapy.

The 66-year-old, who was on the fifth series of the BBC dancing competition, told his fans about his diagnosis on Twitter.

He tweeted on Wednesday (March 18): "I realise everybody is having a tough time, mine's just got worse. I've been diagnosed with leukaemia."

Read more: Coronavirus: All UK schools to close until further notice

Writing further, Willie said he is "devastated" and is set to start treatment tomorrow.

"I'm devastated," he tweeted. "Start chemotherapy tomorrow. I'm in Spain where the health care is hopefully second to none. Love to you all. Willie x."

Messages of support poured in from the snooker legend's fans.

Willie was on Strictly in 2007 (Credit: WENN)

One said: "Sorry to hear that, Willie. Met you a few times. You are a positive person so please retain that mindset!"

Another wrote: "All the very best Willie."

A third tweeted to the star: "So sorry to hear this WT, keep punching."

We're all thinking of you, much love.

Someone else said, alongside a crying emoji: "Get well soon Willie. Legend."

A fifth replied: "Willie, so sorry to read this news. My thoughts and prayers with you and your family."

"Hang in there buddy," said a sixth. "We're all thinking of you, much love."

Read more: Stacey Solomon refuses to shave her legs amid coronavirus pandemic

Those receiving treatment like chemotherapy are at a heightened risk from the deadly COVID-19, which is understood to be more of a threat to anyone with a weaker immune system.

There are a number of underlying health conditions that put people at an increased level of risk in the outbreak, including diabetes, cancer, heart issues and asthma.

Willie won only one ranking title in his 26-year career, but in recent years he has been a regular voice in the BBC's snooker commentary.

He was on Strictly in 2007, when he was partnered with pro dancer Erin Boag. The pair got to week three before being eliminated from the competition.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Coronavirus Strictly Come Dancing

Trending Articles

 Good Morning Britain fans praise 'sassy' Dr Hilary Jones as he clap back at Piers Morgan and Vanessa Hudgens
EastEnders fans heartbroken as Sharon Mitchell says goodbye to both sons
Casualty and Holby City stop filming due to coronavirus pandemic
Former Emmerdale star John Bowe has coronavirus
Where is Susanna Reid? The Good Morning Britain star is not co-hosting with Piers Morgan today
Rapper charged with manslaughter of Holby City star John Michie's daughter can appeal