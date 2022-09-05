Sky presenter Jo Wilson’s heartbreaking question to doctor after cervical cancer diagnosis

Jo Wilson of Sky Sports fame has revealed the heartbreaking question she asked a doctor after receiving her cervical cancer diagnosis.

The 36-year-old revealed that she was diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer over the summer.

She is now undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Sky Sports’ Jo Wilson on cancer diagnosis

Jo shared the news in a new interview.

The Scottish TV presenter revealed that over the summer she had been diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer.

Jo, who has worked for Sky since 2011, is now undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said that if opening up about her “battle” can save just one life, it’ll have been worth speaking out.

Jo went for a smear test in June and the gynecologist immediately spotted signs of cancer.

By July, further tests confirmed she had stage 3b cervical cancer. The disease had spread to her lymph nodes at that point.

Sky Sports presenter Jo Wilson talks about cervical cancer

Jo revealed that she cried as a nurse held her hand when she learned that she had cancer.

She then went on to say that her husband was shocked as he didn’t really think it could be cancer.

“I said to the doctor ‘Am I going to die?” Jo said.

Thankfully, the doctor told her that she isn’t going to die and that her cancer is very treatable and curable.

“I try to hold onto that, but there are no guarantees. The percentages are still a bit ropey. There’s something like a 70% success rate for this treatment. So I’ll take that. But you do still think about the fact there’s a 30% chance it won’t work,” she said.

Jo on what comes next

The mum-of-one then continued, explaining that her weekly planner is now filled with hospital appointments rather than work shifts.

She also revealed that she has lost a stone since her diagnosis and is very tired.

However, she is determined to stay optimistic.

“I try to believe everything else is in my favour, my age and I am fit. I must hang on to the positives,” she said.

She then went on to say that it is “terrifying” that she could have put her smear test off for even longer.

This would have meant she wouldn’t have caught the cancer when she did.

