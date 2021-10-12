Skunk Anansie star Skin to become mum at 54 and says ‘it’s very exciting’

Skunk Anansie star Skin is to become a mum for the first time… at the age of 54.

Skin and her partner Rayne Baron announced the news earlier this year, but now the rock star and DJ has updated fans on the latest news.

And she’s very excited!

What did Skin from Skunk Anansie say about becoming a mum?

Speaking with OK! magazine, Skin couldn’t hide her excitement at becoming a parent.

“It’s exciting and I’m trying to get as much done as I can, as once the baby comes I won’t be doing anything else for a while,” she beamed.

“It’s weird, I didn’t think that at my age and in my life it would happen – it’s very exciting!”

Skin, who raised a child in a previous relationship, also revealed she loves kids.

But it’ll be Rayne who will be giving birth.

“I never wanted to have a baby myself, in my own body,” she added, “but I love that someone else is going to do it.”

When did Skin and Rayne announce the news?

Skin announced the news back in June with an adorable image on Instagram.

In it the black and white snap, Skin stood behind Rayne and gave her a big hug.

Both had broad smiles and were holding Rayne’s blooming baby bump.

She captioned the image: “Mommies 2 B!! @ladyfag Still v excited people!

“Instagram took down the previous post #dontlikeus? just unfollow.”

How did fans react to Skin and Rayne’s news?

When Skin broke the news, fans queued up to congratulate the happy couple.

“Congratulations!” on exclaimed.

Another said: “Oh sweet lord! How did I miss this?

“You’re going to be such an ace Mama. That baby is hella lucky.”

A third joked: “I feel sorry for the other children at the school!

“How are THEIR parents gonna measure up on the cooooool scale ?!! Congratulations ya superstars !!!!!”

Finally, another added: “Soooo exciting! Congratulations both of you!”