Six-week-old baby who died of coronavirus 'believed to be the world's youngest victim'

A six-week-old baby has died after testing positive for coronavirus. The tot is thought to be the youngest person in the world to die of the disease.

Officials revealed the "absolutely heartbreaking" news on Wednesday (April 1).

The tot was unresponsive on arrival at hospital and later died.

It's unclear if the baby had any underlying conditions.

The American newborn died last week in Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont confirmed.

In a tweet, he said: "It is with heartbreaking sadness today that we can confirm the first pediatric fatality in Connecticut linked to COVID-19."

He added: "A six-week-old newborn was brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived."

Newborn was COVID-19 positive

The governor continued: "Testing confirmed last night that the newborn was COVID-19 positive. This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19."

We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19.

He then explained coronavirus attacks "our most fragile without mercy".

The governor revealed: "This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy. This also stresses the importance of staying home and limiting exposure to other people."

He reiterated: "Your life and the lives of others could literally depend on it. Our prayers are with the family at this difficult time."

Youngest British victim

The news comes after the killer virus claimed the life of its youngest British victim.

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, 13, passed away in London earlier this week.

His heartbroken family said he was not thought to have had any underlying conditions.

Because of the nature of the virus, family were unable to visit or say final goodbyes.

The hospital said: "Sadly, a 13-year old boy who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away. Our thoughts are with the family at this time."

Trump's dire warning

The American death toll now stands at over 5,000, with President Trump warning between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans could lose their lives in the coming weeks.

As of 9am on Thursday (April 2), the UK death toll stood at 2,352.

