Sir Tom Jones leaves The Voice UK fans all saying the same thing after ’emotional’ performance

Sir Tom Jones left The Voice viewers in floods of tears last night after performing a heartfelt song about his late wife.

They were stunned by both how amazing his voice is at his age and also by the meaning behind the emotional song.

How old is Sir Tom Jones?

The Voice UK returned to screens on Saturday September 3 and fans were thrilled to have the show back.

But mainly they were pleased to see Tom back on the panel.

After Tom achieved yet another No.1 album, will.i.am congratulated him and asked if this time it felt different.

“Because of my age,” Tom revealed, “I’m the oldest person in the British Isles to have a No.1 album.

“I was 21 when I had my first album, now I’m 81.”

Viewers could not believe his age – especially later in the show when he performed a moving tribute to his late wife.

“OMG, Sir Tom Jones is one amazing singer still even at 81. Wow, wow, wow,” wrote one on Twitter.

“Tom Jones. 81. Still got it. Class act,” agreed a second.

Another added: “I just cannot get over that Tom Jones is 81 years old, what a voice.”

“Tom jones still has it at 80 odd!!” said one more.

Someone else agreed: “You have to give it to Tom…..80odd, bloody marvellous.”

“Tom Jones 81 and STILL an outstanding singer. Singing a beautiful song,” said another.

And yet another said: “Tom Jones singing on The Voice. WOWZER! Amazing!!! 81 years old, talented, real, passionate and a true gent. Emotional!!!”

Since filming the show, Tom has turned 82.

An emotional performance

Later on in the episode Olly Murs asked his fellow judges: “If you were auditioning for the show what song would you pick?”

Tom revealed he would do a power ballard and the audience immediately started chanting for him to perform.

He sang a song from his album called I Won’t Crumble if You Fall. Tom then revealed it “a very important song” as he felt it had been written about his wife.

“My wife, she was dying of lung cancer,” he said, clearly emotional.

“I was always able to fix stuff and do things if she needed me, and she said ‘don’t crumble with me now, don’t fall, you must carry on’.

“When I heard this song, I thought ‘my God, it’s like this was written for this situation’.”

Tears over Tom

After his spine-tingling performance, fellow coach Anne-Marie was in floods of tears – as were fans.

“Sir Tom Jones there making the country cry,” wrote one.

“Not a dry eye in the house after that,” said another.

A third agreed: “What an amazing man still in bits after him singing such a heartfelt emotional song, and a song that is close to his heart.”

“Tom Jones has reduced me to FLOODS, bravo,” said a fourth.

A fifth added: “Absolutely incredible voice. Absolutely effortless. I am a blubbering wreck now.”

“Anyone else just been broken by Sir Tom Jones?” said someone else.

The Voice UK continues next Saturday night at 8pm on ITV.

