Sir Rod Stewart has made a heartwarming gesture to a struggling mum who often skips meals so she can feed her children.

The legendary singer, 78, was determined to help the mum after reading a schoolgirl’s letter about how the cost of living crisis has impacted her family.

After hearing the family’s story, Rod donated £2,500 to Scottish mum Heather.

According to the Daily Record, the schoolgirl had written in the letter, which was part of a task in school: “I have a dream that one day we will live in a world where the cost of living crisis stops and everything is free and nobody struggles with not being able to eat.”

Rod told the publication: “When I read this story in the Record and saw the letter Heather’s daughter wrote, it broke my heart. I simply had to find a way to help.”

Heather also said: “This is pretty much Sophia’s dream coming true because she worries about us struggling every single day. I told her what Mr Stewart did and it has completely thrown her. We obviously never expected anything like this to happen.

What else did Heather say?

“Sophia never asks for anything that she needs or wants because she doesn’t want me to be stressed out. So it is going to be amazing to see her not have to worry anymore.”

When I read this story in the Record and saw the letter Heather’s daughter wrote, it broke my heart.

Heather explained that she’s a single mum to four kids. She also said the family are on a list to get a bigger home because they’re “so cramped so it will really help with that too”.

She added: “This is a life changing amount of money and it means so much to all of us. Mr Stewart is just an incredible person. I cannot thank him enough. I am so grateful from the bottom of my heart.”

