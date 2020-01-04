Sir Rod Stewart arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting a kids' party employee

Sir Rod Stewart is reportedly facing charges for criminal battery after being accused of punching a kids' party employee on New Year’s Eve.

Police were called to the exclusive Breakers Resort in Palm Beach after security guard Jessie Dixon complained the singer "threw a punch" at him.

According to Palm Beach Police Department, the alleged victim claims Sir Rod, 74, struck him in "the left rib cage area," after his son Sean, 39, shoved them.

Both are set to appear in court on February 5.

Dixon alleges Rod, his son and their group, including children, tried to enter a private event at a children’s area at the resort.

They claims to have "observed a group of people near the check-in table of the private event who were trying to enter the area but were unauthorised to do so".

According to a report in the Mirror, the police report states: "The group began to get loud and cause a scene and refused to follow instructions to leave."

Dixon also alleges that Sean got "about nose-to-nose" from their face and "shoved" them backwards after being told "he [Sean] needed to back up and create some space".

Allegedly, Rod then "stepped toward [the victim] and threw a punch, striking in [his or her] left rib cage area".

Rod apparently told police called to the scene that "he and his family approached the check-in table and attempted to have the children in their group gain access".

After they were denied access, Rod alleges the worker "became argumentative with his family, which in turn caused them to become agitated".

Sean told officers "he had become agitated when they were not allowed access to the event," the report continues.

According to the police, there is CCTV of the incident, and they say it shows Rod and Sean as the "primary aggressors".

The police state Sir Rod "apologised for his behaviour in the incident".

According to the New York Post, a source close to the star said : "It was an unfortunate quick, brief misunderstanding and they apologised.

"No one was detained and there were no injuries."

