Mo Farah ‘trying to teach’ his children important lesson amid ‘challenges’

Sir Mo Farah once revealed the important lesson he’s “trying to teach” his children amid “challenges”.

The father-of-four also spoke about the importance of being a role model to his children too.

Mo has four kids (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sir Mo Farah on important lessons

During an interview with the Scotsman back in December 2021, Mo spoke about the lessons he’s trying to impart on his children.

The 39-year-old has four children with his wife, Tania Nell. Together they welcomed twins Aisha and Amani in 2012.

In 2015 they had a son called Hussein. Mo also has a stepdaughter named Rihanna from his marriage with Tania.

During the interview with the Scotsman, Mo revealed that being a parent and taking responsibility for his kids has made him understand the need to enjoy every day as it comes.

“Everybody obviously will find things a bit different, and I think we’re never going to know [what it’s going to be like becoming a parent] and we do make it harder for ourselves by thinking it’s going to be hard,” he said. “That’s just in our nature. But at the same time, just enjoy that moment, let it be.”

Mo opened up about fatherhood (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sir Mo Farah speaks about his kids

Mo then went on to speak about some of the challenges facing him as a father.

“For me, it’s challenging with four kids and them doing a lot of different activities, we’re all over the place,” he said. “But I appreciate that. It helps you step back a bit and appreciate it all, and just to enjoy doing your thing.”

Mo then went on to say that being a role model to his kids is “really important for me”.

“Showing [them] what is possible through hard work and determination,” is also important to him.

“What I try and teach my kids is that, and anything they do is great – as long as they try their best,” he continued. “That’s all you can do.”

Mo recently made a shock confession (Credit: BBC)

Mo Farah documentary

Sir Mo has been back in the headlines this week after making a stunning and brave confession.

The Olympic athlete revealed that his real name isn’t actually Mo Farah – it’s Hussein Abdi Kahin.

He also revealed that he had been bought into the UK illegally aged nine by women he’d never met.

In a new documentary, The Real Mo Farah, the athlete says: “For years I just kept blocking it out.

“But you can only block it out for so long.”

The Home Office has since confirmed that no action will be taken against Sir Mo.

The Real Mo Farah airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer tonight (Wednesday, July 13) at 9pm.

