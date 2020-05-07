Sir Lenny Henry and Dawn French's daughter given suspended prison sentence for harassing ex-boyfriend

Sir Lenny Henry's daughter has been given a suspended prison sentence after setting up a fake email pretending to be her father.

Billie Roman Henry was a few weeks old adopted by Lenny and Dawn French.

She used her family connections in a "threatening" and "manipulative" way so she didn't get dumped by boyfriend Samuel King, a court heard.

Billie Henry set up fake email pretending to be her father (Credit: SplashNews)

Read More:Piers Morgan reveals when he's back on GMB as viewers brand show ‘dull’ without him

Truro Crown Court heard that the message was part of a sustained campaign of harassment.

Sentence

Judge Simon Carr sentenced her to an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for a year.

Billie also got a five-year restraining order.

The offences took place over five months between 2018 and 2019.

What did the judge say?

Meanwhile, Judge Carr told her: "You were in a relationship with Samuel King and you found forming relationships difficult.

You sent a barrage of messages, most manipulative and some threatening.

"When the relationship ended you found it difficult to accept and set up a number of false emails.

"You sent a barrage of messages, most manipulative and some threatening."

In addition, he said: "Your primary motivation was to try and continue the relationship.

"The messages were very substantial in number and went on for five months.

"It had a significant psychological and financial effect on him.

Judge Simon Carr sentenced Lenny's adopted daughter to an eight-month prison sentence (Credit: SplashNews)

Read More:Rebekah Vardy 'demands public apology from Coleen Rooney' after fallout

"You had an at times unique childhood, which must have been very challenging.

"You never sought any publicity but publicity follows you for reasons beyond your control.

"I hope you receive the help you need and the support to assist you."

Meanwhile, the court heard that Billie's "suffocating" behaviour became too much for King.

Simon Farmer, prosecuting, told the court how "a complex series of highly manipulative false messages" followed.

The messages included falsely claiming her father had been abusive.

Lenny shares Billie with Dawn (Credit: SplashNews)

Read More:Simon Cowell slams claims Lauren Silverman accused him of having an affair with fellow judge

He added: "Billie Henry falsely pretended to be he father saying he would help Samuel King out of debt by paying him large amounts of money."

In conclusion, he said: "She also claimed to Mr King that her father had assaulted her and made threats to Mr King too."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.