Sir Cliff Richard criticised for not opening up about his personal life enough on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories

Sir Cliff Richard appeared on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories on Sunday night.

But some viewers were left unimpressed by his rare interview.

Many took to Twitter to share their disappointment that Sir Cliff didn’t let on much about his personal life.

The singer, 80, predominantly focused on his career throughout the interview.

Whereas many fans argued that they’d have loved to have found out more about his private and indeed love life.

Some viewers found the interview rather disappointing (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers think of Sir Cliff’s interview with Piers?

One viewer complained: “I’m finding Cliff Richards a little self centred & a real closed book. He obviously wants the fame but refuses to open up to anyone or his sexuality/love life. That’s fine it’s each to their own. #LifeStories.”

And another viewer agreed: “Absolutely… a very closed book and nothing natural about him.”

Read more: Piers Morgan insists he’s not ‘obsessed’ with Meghan Markle

A third viewer claimed: “I’ve been watching Sir Cliff for an hour and don’t feel like I know any more about him #LifeStories.”

Whereas a fourth user lamented: “Sorry, but if that was supposed to be an insightful interview with #sircliffrichard then it failed. I know nothing more than I did before #LifeStories worst I’ve seen.”

Sir Cliff Richard didn’t let on much about his current personal life to Piers Morgan (Credit: ITV)

What did Sir Cliff fans think of the interview?

And a fifth viewer even claimed: “God this is like getting blood out of a stone, it’s the only #lifestories where you feel like you knew even less about them after it than you did before!”

However, some Sir Cliff fans did come out at swinging, and said they thoroughly enjoyed the interview special.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

One fan claimed: “Sir Cliff Richard is such an iconic legend I’m really enjoying watching tonight’s #LifeStories and an amazing interview as well!”

While another enthused: “What a fantastic interview that was last night @piersmorgan w/ Sir Cliff Richard. Best interviewer around these days. #LifeStories.”

Piers Morgan tried to cox Cliff Richard to talk about his current personal life but to not much avail (Credit: ITV)

And while the Summer Holiday singer did open up about the trauma of having his home raided in 2014 – he avoided commenting on his current love life.

He went into detail of his girlfriends of decades past, but darted around his current status.

He even said he enjoyed being thought of as an ‘enigma’.



Sir Cliff told Piers: “I love the word ‘enigma’ because it means that they don’t really understands what you’re really about.”

The legendary singer has insisted for years that his companion John McElynn is simply a good friend.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.