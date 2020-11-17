Sir Captain Tom Moore speaks about his late wife Pamela
Sir Captain Tom says he let late wife Pamela down after her battle with dementia forced her into a care home

He had cared for Pamela but realised he couldn't do it any longer

By Robert Leigh

Sir Captain Tom Moore has revealed his anguish at ‘letting down’ his late wife Pamela.

The much-loved lockdown centenarian, who helped raised £32million for NHS causes, has further charitable efforts in mind after the heroics that launched him to fame.

The Captain Tom Foundation is the Second World War veteran’s latest project. It is hoped the charity will support those whose loved ones face terminal illness.

Sir Tom wants to help those that need it. And it seems his determination to try and make things better is informed by the years visiting his second wife Pamela at her care home.

sir captain tom moore
The late wife of Sir Captain Tom Moore battled dementia (Credit: ITV)

She was diagnosed with dementia in her sixties and told him how lonely she would be if he didn’t visit.

Tom realised many others would be experiencing similarly heartbreaking circumstances. He described seeing other ladies in Pamela’s care home go months without visitors as “soul destroying”.

I felt I was letting her down.

However, after two years of looking after Pamela, Sir Captain Tom was compelled to make a decision about how his wife would be best cared for.

He told GQ: “I remember that day well. I had been looking after her at home a long time. But I realised I couldn’t do it any longer, that she needed day-to-day assistance. But I must say I remember it well.”

sir tom moore the queen
Captain Sir Tom Moore was knighted this year (Credit: SplashNews)

How Sir Captain Tom Moore felt about wife Pamela’s condition

An emotional Sir Captain Tom continued: “Taking her… she didn’t really know what we were doing. And I felt… I felt I was letting her down.”

Nonetheless, Sir Captain Tom knows there was little choice in how Pamela would be looked after.

He added: “I realise it was the best that could be done. I realise my effort wasn’t enough.

Captain Tom raised millions for the NHS (Credit: w8media / SplashNews.com)

Sir Captain Tom – the magazine’s oldest ever cover star – has also reflected on another public figure’s benevolence during the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked about Marcus Rashford’s moves to ensure children do not go hungry, Sir Captain Tom gave the footballer “full marks”.

Sir Captain Tom agreed that is “essential” that children receive meals in school holidays.

And he also praised the Manchester United striker for doing a “very good job”.

