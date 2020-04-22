Sinitta reveals she was 'borderline suicidal' after recent health scare

Singer Sinitta was left "borderline suicidal" after a recent health scare.
The 51-year-old singer declined to give details on the medical incident.
However, she required extensive therapy which made a huge difference as she thinks she would have been left a "fragile, broken person" without it.
In an interview with New! magazine, she said: "I did something called TMS, which is a magnetic therapy that reduces anxiety and depression.
"I worked with both a psychiatrist and a psychologist and I would recommend it.
“Oh, the difference it made in me. They said I was a walking miracle."
Sinitta said she was "borderline suicidal and now I've got myself back together".
The turning point for the So Macho singer came after she suffered a panic attack.
Health scare
She said it was so severe she and the people around her thought she was having a heart attack.
She said she's unable to discuss her "major health scare".
However, Sinitta will when she can as she thinks it will "help a lot of people".
Sinitta explained she had "several blows to my physical and mental health" and it set her "back in a massive way".
The star revealed her panic attack was a result of "quite a traumatic situation".
Sinitta - who recently battled coronavirus - praised her former boyfriend, Simon Cowell, for his support through her difficulties.
In conclusion, she added that Simon was "incredible" and he "helped me get the best medical attention and I pulled through".
