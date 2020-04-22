The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 22nd April 2020
Sinitta reveals she was 'borderline suicidal' after recent health scare

She's been through extensive therapy

By Entertainment Daily
Singer Sinitta was left "borderline suicidal" after a recent health scare.

The 51-year-old singer declined to give details on the medical incident.

However, she required extensive therapy which made a huge difference as she thinks she would have been left a "fragile, broken person" without it.

Sinitta was left "borderline suicidal" after a recent health scare (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

In an interview with New! magazine, she said: "I did something called TMS, which is a magnetic therapy that reduces anxiety and depression.

"I worked with both a psychiatrist and a psychologist and I would recommend it.

“Oh, the difference it made in me. They said I was a walking miracle."

Sinitta said she was "borderline suicidal and now I've got myself back together".

I was borderline suicidal and now I've got myself back together.

The turning point for the So Macho singer came after she suffered a panic attack.

Health scare

She said it was so severe she and the people around her thought she was having a heart attack.

She said she's unable to discuss her "major health scare".

However, Sinitta will when she can as she thinks it will "help a lot of people".

Sinitta praised Simon Cowell, for his support through her difficulties (Credit:SplashNews)

Sinitta explained she had "several blows to my physical and mental health" and it set her "back in a massive way".

The star revealed her panic attack was a result of "quite a traumatic situation".

View this post on Instagram

If you need a test and cannot get one try #HealthClic

A post shared by Sinitta (@thesinittaofficial) on

Sinitta - who recently battled coronavirus - praised her former boyfriend, Simon Cowell, for his support through her difficulties.

In conclusion, she added that Simon was "incredible" and he "helped me get the best medical attention and I pulled through".

