Sinitta ‘hopes’ Simon Cowell ‘doesn’t step back from fronting TV shows permanently after Walk the Line decision’

Sinitta has said “it’s about time” Simon Cowell had stepped down from appearing on TV after reports claimed he won’t be a judge on his show Walk The Line.

Chatting to FUBAR Radio hosts Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng on their Access All Areas show, Sinitta, 58, said: “I think it’s about time. Simon’s just turning 61, 62.

“He has been working on a crazy schedule since he turned 40. So he’s been on that high power ride for nearly 20 years.”

Sinitta has remained close to ex-boyfriend Simon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The So Macho singer also added: “He’s fabulously wealthy. He’s fabulously successful. If he’s not going to kick back and enjoy it now, when is he going to do it?”

Earlier this month, reports said that music mogul Simon had quit the judging panel of his new ITV talent show Walk The Line.

Reports claimed that Gary Barlow would be taking his place.

And, Sinitta thinks Gary will be great.

Sinitta hopes Simon Cowell isn’t quitting TV permanently

When Sinitta, who is currently touring the UK in hit musical Chicago, was asked if she thought Simon’s TV departure would be permanent, she said: “No. I hope not.

“Simon doesn’t need to be on TV, does he? If it’s not going to be something that he really, really wants to do and that he thinks he can be amazing and bring his best, then I think he shouldn’t do it.”

The mum-of-two also explained why she thinks it’s a good thing that millionaire Simon has pulled out of the show.

She revealed: “It’s fun to be behind the scenes, to own the show and be able to say what happens, but not have to have the pressure of being the one on camera as well.

“Because for years, he’s been doing like four jobs. Because he’s such a control freak, he would also be editing the shows.”

Sinitta has revealed she has a new man in her life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Reports claimed that the 80s singer might also appear on the Walk The Line judging panel herself.

However, due to her touring commitments, she explained that she won’t feature.

Sinitta, who has recently filmed BBC Two documentary Womanhood, also announced that she had some new and exciting news in her own life.

Is Sinitta dating?

Sinitta admitted she’s “dating again” after meeting her new man via a traditional dating agency after failing to find love on dating app Hinge.

