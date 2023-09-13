Singer Pink hits back at ‘hateful’ birthday message from ‘fan’

Singer Pink got into a furious rant on Twitter after a user tagged her in a post with a picture of British comedian Eddie Izzard.

The Grammy-winning artist, who celebrated her 44th birthday on September 8, was infuriated when the user shared a belated birthday wish with an image of Eddie, who also uses the name Suzy and prefers the she/her pronouns.

Pink hit back after being tagged in a belated birthday post (Credit: ITV)

Pink hits back at ‘hateful’ post

The account shared a picture of Eddie in a striped satin dress at an event and was captioned: “Happy birthday @pink.”

The star wrote in response: “Thank you so much. I just showed my 12-year-old daughter your post. I explained to her that I’ve never met you, I don’t know you, and I have no idea why you would go out of your way to be hateful.”

The US singer then said: “You’re no one.”

Thank you so much.

I just showed my 12 year old daughter your post.

I explained to her that I’ve never met you, I don’t know you, and I have no idea why you would go out of your way to be hateful.

It was a good lesson in ignorance.

Thank you. I still don’t know you. Congrats.… https://t.co/QTA4QNxA87 — P!nk (@Pink) September 12, 2023

But that’s not all. The star left no stone unturned as she continued her rant in a second post.

“MOST IMPORTANTLY – what a wasted opportunity here. There are so many pictures you could’ve chosen that were actually me that was worse than this picture, you nameless [bleep]. At least be creative next time dum dum.”

It’s not clear if Pink is actually aware the picture was of Eddie Izzard, or who Eddie is.

Eddie now uses the she/her pronouns (Credit: Splash News)

Pink fans react

Fans were quick to respond to the comments from the singer. One hit back: “Nothing wrong with Eddie Izzard either. She is a pretty amazing person and looks fab in this photo.”

“I should also like to point out there is absolutely nothing wrong with the person in that photo as well. Seems like they want to make fun of them and that is hurtful to that person too,” a second agreed.

Another supported Pink and said: “The sad part about it is that your daughter is probably more mature than the middle-aged adult who did this.”

“People suck” chimed in one fan with an upside-down smiley face emoji.

Pink couldn’t help but respond again

However, the singer wasn’t done there. “People are really the worst,” she said. “Yes. Some. What! These kinds of people are, are anonymous, lonely, and miserable. But most people are smart, good, and rad.”

She went on: “I post these things to show the kids I know – my own kids as well, that we are all occasionally treated badly. I show them because they know me, and they know that my self-esteem does not rely on the opinions of others. Nor does it rely on how many tickets I sell. Good/bad. Whatever. I love Me.

“Now I shall sleep really really well. Night night,” she concluded her post.

Read more: Pink pleads with fans to ‘stay home’ after testing positive for coronavirus

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.