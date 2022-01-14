Irish singer Sinead O’Connor has been admitted to hospital, just days after the death of her 17-year-old son, Shane.

The 55-year-old confessed last night (Thursday, January 13) that she is “lost” without Shane.

Sinead O’Connor loses son

Sinead said she blames herself for the death of her son (Credit: TODAY / YouTube)

The star had fans worried with some of the tweets she posted on Thursday.

She had said she blamed herself for Shane’s death.

However, less than two hours later, Sinead told her 46.1k Twitter followers that she was on the way to the hospital.

“I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital,” she wrote.

“I’m sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself.”

Sinead O’Connor’s admitted to the hospital

Sinead was taken to hospital last night (Credit: Penguin Books UK / YouTube)

Sinead’s fans filled the replies with love and support for the singer.

“Sinead, we don’t love you because you sing, we love you because you are a wonderful human being. You are probably one of the kindest people on the planet. I cannot imagine what you are going through. We love you,” one follower wrote.

“Sinead; I wish you could see yourself through our eyes, even for a minute,” another said.

“If I could take your pain away Sinead I would but I can’t. Please know you are loved and the world is a better place with you in it. Sending you love and strength,” a third said.

Sinead’s tribute to her son, Shane

pic.twitter.com/zBgw7KvZGC — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 8, 2022

Sinead posted a tribute to her son following his death last Friday (January 7).

Shane, 17, was reported as missing after vanishing from Tallaght Hospital in Dublin last Thursday (January 6).

During the search, Sinead posted a message on Twitter begging her son to “present yourself at a Gardai Station”. However, the next day, Sinead posted the tragic news that her son had passed away.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” she wrote in a heartbreaking tribute.

“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

Shane was Sinead’s third child, whom she had with musician Donal Lunny. They split not soon after Shane’s birth.

If you are struggling with your mental health, contact the Samaritans online or call 116 123 from any phone for free.

