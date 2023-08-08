IN PICTURES: Beautiful tributes left to Sinead O’Connor by public as her funeral takes place today

Tributes have poured in for Sinead O’Connor from the public as her funeral took place today.

The legendary Irish singer sadly passed away last month after she was found unresponsive in her home in London. She was pronounced dead at the scene, aged 56. No cause of death has been announced, although police have said they are not treating the death as suspicious.

And on Tuesday (August 8) thousands of people gathered in the street in Bray, County Wicklow, in Ireland to pay tribute to the late singer.

Sinead’s funeral took place on Tuesday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tributes pour in at Sinead O’Connor’s funeral

The life of Sinead was celebrated at a private ceremony after the funeral cortege travelled through Bray, Co Wicklow. This was so fans could pay their respects – before a private burial.

Roads were closed so fans could line the streets – and a huge turnout arrived. Fans cheered, clapped and threw flowers as the cortege passed by. The mourners, which included celebs like Bob Geldof and U2’s frontman Bono, also watched with tears in their eyes.

Notes, messages and flowers were left outside (Credit: Shutterstock)

Sinead O’Connor funeral

Sinéad’s coffin was covered in blue, white and pink flowers. And a snap of the singer was also visible through the back window of the cortege. According to Sky News, as the coffin passed the house, crowds started to sing her biggest hit, Nothing Compares 2 U.

The hearse was also accompanied by a campervan playing Bob Marley’s track, Natural Mystic, as Sinead was a fan of his music. The campervan was also draped with LGBTQ+ and Rastafarian flags.

Fans left their tributes outside her former home (Credit: Shutterstock)

Sinead O’Connor fans leave beautiful notes outside her home

Fans also left heartfelt tributes to the award-winning singer outside her former home. Some left handwritten notes, thanking her for sharing her voice and her music.

Sinead lived in Bray for 15 years before selling her house there in 2021. The front of her former home was also adorned with hundreds of beautiful flowers.

The star sadly passed away last month (Credit: Shutterstock)

One fan even put together a wreath for the memorial on behalf of victims of abuse in Ireland. Sinead had been open about the abuse she had suffered during her life. Karen Kehoe created the wreath and said it was symbolic of Sinead’s impact and life.

“So the heart represents the love that we all have for Sinead and the pink roses represent Sinead’s love for the Magdalene laundries, how she tried to get it out there, how she tried to warn us all of everything that was happening,” she said, as Echo News reports.

Many left their tributes for Sinead, and remembered her life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Sinead was certainly a woman ahead of her time. And then the crown of thorns just represents how the church crucified her. And we have her picture underneath and nobody listened to her.”

Meanwhile, other tributes were many beautiful flower arrangements.

Someone left a heart-shaped floral tribute for Sinead (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Someone had created a heart-shaped wreath including an image of Sinead singing. It also contained red roses. Around it were many more bunches of flowers and some notes.

People paid their respects (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Elsewhere, many left floral tributes around a pink wooden chair. In front of the chair was a framed image of Sinead, smiling. There were also candles surrounding it.

