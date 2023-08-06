Sinead O’Connor’s funeral plans announced as her grieving family invite public to ‘say a last goodbye’

The funeral plans for Sinead O’Connor have been shared by her family, with fans invited to say a ‘last goodbye’.

The late Irish singer-songwriter sadly died in July aged 56.

Police said in a statement that Sinead was found “unresponsive” at her home in London. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her death is not regarded as suspicious.

The death of Sinead O’Connor aged 56 was confirmed on July 26 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sinead O’Connor funeral plans

Details for the funeral of the Nothing Compares 2 U star have been confirmed in statement from her family.

It will be held on Tuesday (August 8) in Co Wicklow, Ireland. A cortege is to travel along the seafront in Bray from 10.30am before a private burial.

Furthermore, mourners will be invited to line the area where she lived for 15 years in Montebello to pay their respects.

‘A last goodbye’

The statement issued today (Sunday August 6) on behalf of the Grammy-winning artist’s family said: “Sinead loved living in Bray and the people in it.

Her family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love for Sinead.

“With this procession, her family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love for her from the people of Co Wicklow and beyond, since she left last week to go to another place.

“The Gardai have asked that people gather, if they would like to say a last goodbye to the singer, from 10.30am on Tuesday along the Bray seafront.”

Sinead O’Connor will be laid to rest on Tuesday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

It has been revealed following her death that Sinead had been finishing a new album. She had also been reviewing tour dates for 2024 and was also considering the possibility of a film adaptation of her 2021 memoir Rememberings.

Sinead is survived by her three of her four children – son Jake, daughter Brigidine, and youngest child Yeshua. Her second son, Shane, died in January 2022 aged 17.

Her final, now-deleted, social media post is believed to have concerned Shane.

Sinead is said to have written: “We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”

Read more: Met Police issue statement following death of singer Sinead O’Connor

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.