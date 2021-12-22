An unimpressed Simon Rimmer hit out on Twitter after sharing happiness about his Christmas plans with fans.

The Sunday Brunch presenter sarcastically praised social media users after some took issue with an earlier post of his.

Simon, 58, seemed annoyed by responses he’d received – particularly as he was tweeting his joy at being able to spend time with his parents.

Simon Rimmer, right, co-hosts Sunday Brunch with Tim Lovejoy (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened with Simon Rimmer on Twitter?

Earlier this afternoon (Wednesday December 22), a grateful Simon remarked to fans how glad he was to have passed a COVID test.

He posted a screenshot of what appears to be a PCR text result.

It indicated he most likely did not have the virus when the test was done. The image also confirmed Simon’s test result had been negative.

The news was clearly very reassuring for Simon as he explained what it meant for his Christmas plans.

Simon Rimmer had received good news which he shared on Twitter (Credit: Sunday Brunch YouTube)

‘What a relief’

Simon wrote alongside the screenshot: “What a relief.

“Now I can enjoy Christmas with my mum and dad properly.”

However, it seems the replies his tweet received may have irked Simon.

Less than two hours later he posted again. And he bemoaned how social media can sometimes be a negative experience.

what a relief. Now I can enjoy Xmas with my mum n dad properly pic.twitter.com/CGkzDjJyhI — simonrimmer (@simonrim) December 22, 2021

Simon’s displeasure

“Wow really glad I shared my happiness at being able to spend Christmas with my family,” he followed up in the tweet.

“Twitter always cheers you up!”

While Simon didn’t specify exactly what had caused him to tweet again, there were numerous antagonistic replies to his first tweet.

One person who bizarrely took issue with Simon doing a test claimed the ‘pandemic will never end if people keep testing’.

wow really glad I shared my happiness at being able to spend Xmas with my family. Twitter always cheers you up! — simonrimmer (@simonrim) December 22, 2021

Another suggested he should obscure his date of birth, which was noted in the screenshot.

And others insisted that a negative result at this stage does not necessarily guarantee he will be COVID-free on Saturday.

Others however wished Simon all the best for the festive period.

“Great news mate, ignore the fun sponges dishing out negative comments and enjoy the time with your family,” one respondent wrote.

Another said: “Oh excellent Simon. I hope you and your family have a most fantastic Christmas.”

And a third added: “Have a good one Simon.”

