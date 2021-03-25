Simon McCoy is leaving the BBC and viewers are gutted, fearing the Beeb’s one o’clock news programme won’t be the same again.

Today (Thursday, March 25), viewers learned that veteran newsreader Simon, 59, was stepping down from the BBC – and that Thursday’s programme would be his last.

Thursday, March 25 was Simon McCoy’s last day presenting BBC News at One (Credit: BBC)

Simon McCoy leaving the BBC

The news broke on Twitter when floor manager Niall Jackson tweeted about it.

He wrote: “If you think he’s a handful on-screen, imagine what he’s like off it? Only got to floor manage 4 years of his 17+ at @BBCNews so was nice to do his final week. Made the dreariest of heavy news days instantly more manageable. May the road rise up to meet you @BBCSimonMcCoy Sláinte.”

Read more: Huw Edwards ‘ordered’ to take down flag tweet amid BBC Breakfast controversy

In reply, Simon wrote: “Thank you Niall, I shall miss you.”

Simon confirmed the news on Twitter (Credit: BBC)

One of his followers asked if it was true and Simon told them: “After 18 years… last day today.”

Telly fans shared how gutted they were over the news.

BBC viewers were gutted to hear Simon McCoy is leaving (Credit: BBC)

What did BBC viewers say?

One Twitter user wrote, “Simon McCoy is leaving BBC News” with a crying emoji.

Another tweeted: “Oh noooooo… where is he going?”

A third put: “No way.”

A fourth wrote: “It is, indeed, sad news. Good luck @BBCSimonMcCoy. You will be greatly missed.”

One o’clock news will never be the same. Who’s going to make us laugh now?

“So sad you’re leaving the BBC,” tweeted a fifth. “You have that dry humour that is much needed in these times especially. Good luck!”

Someone else said: “Nooooo! One o’clock news will never be the same. Who’s going to make us laugh now?!”

At the end of his final episode of BBC News at One, he simply signed off with: “From me, good afternoon and goodbye.”

Nooooo! 1 o’clock news will never be the same. Who’s going to make us laugh now?! — lenorLavish (@LavishLenor) March 25, 2021

Oh noooooo….😥…where is he going? 🙏 — Jack’s Nan (@caz2uk) March 25, 2021

No way 😥 — 🎈Nigel 🎈 (@DJ_Mixmeister) March 25, 2021

@adamfleming looks close to tears! It is, indeed, sad news. Good luck @BBCSimonMcCoy. You will be greatly missed. — Jacquie Evans (@jacquierevans) March 25, 2021

So sad you’re leaving the BBC. You have that dry humour that is much needed in these times especially. Good luck!!! — Kevano (@Kevanojb) March 25, 2021

Simon joined the BBC in 2004, when he served as a cover presenter on BBC Breakfast and BBC News 24.

A year later, he joined Kate Silverton as a co-presenter on the BBC News morning slot.

Read more: BBC Breakfast news: Dan Walker supports Dr Nighat Arif as she hits out at racist trolls

He had been the main presenter of BBC News at One since March 2020.

Before joining the Beeb, he worked at Sky News, including presenting the broadcaster’s Sunrise programme.

Four years since @BBCSimonMcCoy used a pack of A4 paper instead of an iPad. pic.twitter.com/XI0cyuqU1L — BBC Three (@bbcthree) September 19, 2017

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.