Simon Cowell reveals daily diet after shedding three stone as he denies gastric band

Simon Cowell has hit back at rumours of having a gastric band fitted after his three-stone weight loss.

He insists it’s simply down to his doctor’s advice on dieting – and cycling.

The music mogul, who returns as a judge to our screens tonight (April 16) for Britain’s Got Talent, also confessed that he prefers a beer to eating out in restaurants ‘any day’.

He told The Sun: “I did see a doctor in Harley Street. He specialises in a certain kind of diet.

“He did my blood work and pee and all the rest of it; and a month later the results came in and his words were ‘you have the worst diet out of all the clients I have ever seen in my life’.

“It was just pies. So he sent me a list of things I can’t eat and that included red meat, dairy, sugar and gluten.”

Simon Cowell is now looking thinner and fitter than ever now he’s in his sixties (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Even pizza, which was the hardest thing for me to give up. I can now have a tiny, tiny amount and that’s enough.”

“I’m not a big eater. I don’t enjoy it that much. I’d rather have a beer than eat, any day of the week.”

Brushing off the gastric band rumours, he added: “Wouldn’t there be scars?”

Simon Cowell is a lot less of a man now – in a good way – after his weight loss (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Simon Cowell’s super-healthy diet

For breakfast Simon now has a simple green smoothie and sugar-free Alpen with oat milk. For lunch it’s grilled tomatoes and soup.

Simon also said this week that he thinks 65 is the new 40 and that he’ll stay as a judge on the talent show until he retires in 2025.

He said: “When I was 40, I thought, ‘God, what am I going to do when I’m 60?’ And I’ve got to be honest with you, I kind of feel the same as I did then,” he told geo.tv.

The 62-year-old, who had an electric bike accident in 2020 which saw him hospitalised for six months, added: “I’ve seen people at 50 look exhausted, terrible. Haven’t got it.

“And in reverse, I’ve seen some people in their 80s who’ve still got it mentally, who look good, feel good and run marathons.

“Thank goodness, we can all look and feel a bit better. It’s all about energy.”

