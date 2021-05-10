Simon Cowell shows off weight loss as he reunites with Robbie Williams on double date

Simon Cowell gave fans a glimpse of his weight loss as he enjoyed a double date with Robbie Williams.

Instagram users saw a rare photo of the X Factor boss relaxing as Ayda Field posted the downtime snap.

Simon and Robbie certainly seemed glad to see one another as they larked around, pouting for the camera.

Simon Cowell and Robbie Williams pucker up (Credit: (Credit: Instagram @aydafieldwilliams)

Ayda teases Simon

Former X Factor judge Ayda teased her hubby and Simon over their ‘bromance’ in the pic.

Joking about their duck lip poses, she suggested the fellas were taking the mick out of their other halves.

Referring to herself and Simon’s partner Lauren Silverman, she suggested the men were ganging up on the women during their Mother’s Day get together.

Ayda wrote: “Robbie and Simon doing their best impression of us.”

No pouting here!

However, as it turns out, Ayda and Lauren didn’t pout when Ayda turned the camera back on them.

Robbie and Simon doing their best impression of us.

The two women looked fresh-faced for the joint selfie in which they beamed widely.

Ayda commented: “Me and Lauren… getting our mom celebration started… #momsquad.”

Ayda Field and Lauren Silverman smile for their selfie (Credit: Instagram @aydafieldwilliams)

It isn’t the first time Simon and Lauren have been snapped enjoying a double date with the Williamses.

But Simon is very social media shy. However he looked tanned and well in the photo.

His weight loss is still evident, even though Sinitta previously revealed Simon had gained weight to aid his recovery.

Simon is back filming in Los Angeles for the first time since his accident last year.

He broke his back in a fall from an electric bike and underwent hours of surgery.

Simon Cowell before his weight loss during a night out in London with Lauren, Robbie and Ayda (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Sinitta told Entertainment Daily!: “He’s fitter than he was before he broke his back.

“He’s walking 10,000 steps a day and doing his physiotherapy and eating really healthily and he’s in great shape.”

