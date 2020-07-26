Simon Cowell reportedly selling his LA home for £9million

Simon Cowell is reportedly planning on selling his mansion in Los Angeles.

The X Factor boss, 60 - who has a six-year-old son, Eric, with partner Lauren Silverman - is said to have put his six-bedroom LA home on the market.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, a source claimed that Simon "loves" the property, which is going for around £9 million, but wants to leave "showbiz memories" behind.

Simon Cowell, pictured here with partner Laura Silverman, is reportedly selling his LA mansion (Credit: Jonathan Hordle/WENN.com)

What did the insider say about Simon Cowell and his LA mansion?

They told the publication: "Simon absolutely loves this house, and for a while it was his dream home.

"But also it holds one too many showbiz memories. Now that he has a son and long-term partner, he wants to lead a simpler life. [He wants to] create new memories not revolving around rock n' roll, TV or parties.

"It's certainly the end of an era - but Simon is excited for a new chapter."

ED! contacted Simon's reps for comment.

The X Factor boss recently cut ties with his Syco Music label, according to The Sun, to focus instead on his TV business, Syco Entertainment.

He now owns both the Got Talent and X Factor brands outright, having reached an agreement to snap up Sony Music's shares in the firm.

Simon said: "It's been a unique partnership and Sony have always backed and supported me to create television formats.

A new 'chapter'

Simon has reportedly stepped away from his music business to focus on his TV company (Credit: The Photo Access/Cover Images)

"The shows we created have found so many amazing artists over the years and so many of the various Sony labels all over the world have enabled so many of those artists to fulfil their dreams.

"We have all shared some incredible achievements, and importantly we have had lots of fun. I won't say this was an easy decision to make. However, sometimes you have to personally support something you are so passionate about.

"I've always believed it's important to take on new goals in order to drive new ideas and creativity so I'm very excited to be taking an independent and creatively-led Syco Entertainment into the future."

